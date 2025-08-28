Jack Draper withdraws from the US Open: A closer look to his career’s ongoing injury struggles

Jack Draper has emerged as one of the most promising tennis talents over the past decade, captivating fans with his skill and tenacity on the court. His impressive performances have rightly earned him a place in the spotlight. However, Draper’s journey has been anything but smooth, marked by persisting challenges. His decision to withdraw from the US Open due to an injury serves as a reminder of the physical setbacks that have plagued his career since its inception.

In 2024, Draper enjoyed a breakthrough year on the ATP circuit, clinching two titles and reaching the semifinals at the US Open. His victorious outings in Stuttgart and Vienna showcased his potential, yet injuries have once again disrupted his progress in 2025, a struggle he candidly addressed in March of this year.

After advancing to the semifinals at Indian Wells, Draper opened up about his ongoing battle with injuries and mental health issues dating back to his childhood. “It was a bit of everything. As a kid, I was always small. Then I grew a lot when I was around 15, 16, and 17. I had a lot of ups and downs, not just physically but also mentally. Sometimes I wasn’t sure if I was going to continue,“ Draper admitted in March 2025.

His withdrawal from the US Open was not without reason. Draper has been contending with a persistent arm injury and has had to make significant adjustments, both mentally and in his approach to the game, to overcome the challenges he faced in the preceding year.

Draper’s reflections on battling injuries

Battling injuries is only part of Draper’s story; his mental resilience has also been tested, compelling him to reconsider and recalibrate his career decisions. Despite being hailed as a top prospect in tennis, the turbulence he has faced required formidable inner strength.

“I really had to work hard for a long time to reach this point. A few years ago, I experienced numerous injuries and was ranked around 40th in the world, but I wasn’t fully dedicated. So I reflected inwardly and thought, ‘If I’m going to do this, then I need to put in a great effort. Accept the ups and downs as they come, look ahead, and stay positive,’“ Draper remarked.

His candid comments have sparked debate among fans, questioning whether his struggles are attributed to his physical build or mental hurdles. While he conveys seriousness in his approach, there seems to be a hint of disconnection in the narrative he portrays.

Lingering injuries from 2023 resurface

The shoulder issues Draper faced in 2023 have resurfaced. Despite his determination to make a comeback, Draper has accepted that he must heed his body’s warnings, a wisdom he embraced even while enjoying a stellar 2025 before choosing to prioritize his health.

Once dubbed “Mr. Injuries,” Draper’s tenacity saw him rebound and achieve great successes. Yet, with his current hiatus, fans express concern over potentially losing a dynamic talent. Draper is reminiscent of the golden era of tennis, bringing back memories of The Big Three’s legendary showdowns. His absence leaves fans longing for the inspirational moments he represents.

