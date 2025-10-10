Valentin Vacherot’s profile: Age, height, love life, career, ranking and more of the tennis player

Valentin Vacherot has been steadily making waves on the ATP Tour, combining height, skill and determination to carve out a place among the rising talents. His presence on court is as commanding as his journey off it.

Born in Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France, and representing Monaco, he blends raw athleticism with strategic play, earning attention at Challenger and ATP events alike. Each match adds another layer to his growing reputation.

Beyond the baseline, his life reflects a balance of professional ambition and personal grounding. From his family ties in tennis to his evolving ranking, every aspect of his profile contributes to a compelling story still unfolding.

How old is Valentin Vacherot?

Valentin Vacherot is the definition of a late bloomer making a stunning impact in the high-stakes world of professional tennis. Born on November 16, 1998, he entered the 2025 season at 26 years old, an age where many players are already established veterans.

Valentin Vacherot at the Men’s singles Quarterfinal in 2025. (Source: Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)

How tall is Valentin Vacherot?

Vacherot possesses an imposing physical presence on the court that significantly aids his powerful style of play. He stands at 6 feet 4 inches (193 cm) tall. This considerable height provides a clear advantage, enabling him to generate high velocity on his serve and giving him extended reach necessary for controlling the net during rallies.

Valentin Vacherot’s family

Valentin Vacherot’s ties to the professional tennis community run deep through his immediate family. In addition to being coached by his half-brother, Benjamin Balleret, he is the cousin of fellow ATP professional Arthur Rinderknech.

Both players shared competitive ties, having played college tennis together at Texas A&M University. This strong family lineage in tennis highlights a powerful, localized support system rooted in the Monégasque sports world.

Valentin Vacherot’s love life: Is he single or dating?

Valentin Vacherot is in a relationship with Emily Snyder, who is based in Monaco and shares his passion for sports. She has been a supportive presence in his tennis journey, often accompanying him during tournaments.

Where is Valentin Vacherot ranked?

Valentin Vacherot’s ranking experienced a dramatic fluctuation during the 2025 season. His career high ATP singles ranking was No. 110, achieved in June 2024. However, his current official ranking hovers around No. 204.

This lower ranking made his run to the semifinals of the 2025 Rolex Shanghai Masters particularly shocking, as he became the lowest-ranked semifinalist in that tournament’s history, demonstrating a performance level far exceeding his official standing.

Who is Valentin Vacherot’s coach?

The guidance behind Valentin Vacherot’s career is a dedicated family affair. His coach is Benjamin Balleret, a former Monégasque tennis player who also happens to be his half-brother.

This unique familial bond provides a stable and fiercely committed environment, essential for navigating the highly competitive Challenger and Masters circuits. Balleret’s firsthand experience as a former pro is critical to his development.

Valentin Vacherot’s career highlights

Three ATP Challenger titles in 2024: He started the 2024 season with a remarkable 14-0 record, claiming three Challenger-level trophies. These victories consolidating his position as Monaco’s top player and boosting his confidence on the professional circuit.

First ATP Tour Win at Monte-Carlo 2024: He became the first Monegasque player to win a main-draw match at Monte-Carlo since 2009, defeating a top-ranked opponent. This breakthrough showcased his ability to compete against elite-level competition.

Semifinals at 2025 Rolex Shanghai Masters: He reached the semifinals of a Masters 1000 event, a first for a player from Monaco. This achievement marked a historic moment in his career, underlining his rapid development and potential on the ATP Tour.

Career-high ATP singles ranking: No. 110: Achieved on June 24, 2024, this ranking reflects his consistent performance across Challengers and ATP events, signaling him as a rising talent in men’s tennis.

Notable victories over Top 100 players: Throughout his career, he has defeated several top 100 players, highlighting his competitive edge and readiness to challenge higher-ranked opponents in major tournaments.