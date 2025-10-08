Zizou Bergs’ profile: Age, height, private life, coach, carrer and more of the Belgian tennis player

Belgian tennis has been quietly nurturing a new star, and Zizou Bergs is making sure the world takes notice. With a playing style that blends aggression and precision, he’s climbing the ATP ranks, match by match.

From early beginnings on small courts to intense training sessions under seasoned coaches, his journey reflects the grind it takes to reach the professional stage. Each tournament adds a new chapter to a career still in its ascent.

Off the court, he balances the spotlight with personal pursuits and passions that hint at a layered personality. His commitment, both to tennis and life beyond it, suggests that there’s more to his story than rankings and results.

How old is Zizou Bergs?

Born on June 3, 1999, in Lommel, Belgium, Zizou Bergs is 26 years old. He began his tennis journey at the age of three. Over the years, he has honed his skills, transitioning from local courts to the international stage.

Zizou Bergs in 2025 (Source: Phil Walter/Getty Images)

How tall is Zizou Bergs?

Zizou Bergs stands at 6 feet 1 inch (185 cm), a height that complements his aggressive baseline play. His physical attributes, combined with his right-handed playstyle and two-handed backhand, contribute to his dynamic presence on the court.

Zizou Bergs’ romantic life

Zizou Bergs is in a committed relationship with Jirth Maesen, a social media and marketing strategist. Maesen not only supports him emotionally but also assists in managing his social media presence, ensuring a balance between his professional commitments and personal life.

He has openly discussed the challenges of dating a tennis professional, highlighting the constant travel and the emotional demands of the sport. Despite these challenges, he expresses gratitude for Maesen’s unwavering support and understanding.

Zizou Bergs’ family

Zizou’s family plays a pivotal role in his career. His father, Koen Bergs, has been a constant source of motivation, often waking up in the middle of the night to watch his son’s matches.

The mutual inspiration between father and son underscores the strong familial bond that supports his journey in tennis. In August 2025, he dedicated a significant victory to his late grandfather, affectionately known as “Bompie”. This emotional tribute highlighted the deep familial connections that have shaped his career.

Who is Zizou Bergs’ coach?

Kristof Vliegen, a former Belgian tennis professional, has been instrumental in Zizou’s development. Under Vliegen’s mentorship, Zizou has refined his skills and strategies, navigating the challenges of the ATP Tour with increased confidence.

Zizou Bergs in 2024 (Source: Emmanuele Ciancaglini/Getty Images for ITF)

However, in early 2025, he announced the end of his collaboration with Vliegen after five months of intense training. The decision was mutual, and Zizou expressed gratitude for the guidance received during their partnership.

What is Zizou Bergs’ ranking?

As of October 8, Zizou Bergs holds the World No. 44 spot in ATP singles rankings. His consistent performance and determination have propelled him into the top echelons of men’s tennis, marking significant milestones in his career.

In 2025, he achieved notable victories, including a win over Andrey Rublev at the Miami Open and a triumph against Roberto Bautista Agut at the Doha ATP 500 tournament. These victories underscored his potential to compete with seasoned professionals.

Zizou Bergs’ career highlights

First ATP Challenger Title (2020, Perugia): He claimed his first ATP Challenger title in Perugia, Italy, marking a breakthrough in his professional career. This victory gave him confidence and visibility on the international stage.

Top 10 Victory at Miami Open (2025): In March 2025, he defeated World No. 10 Andrey Rublev at the Miami Open, signaling his ability to compete with elite players. The win boosted his ATP ranking and established him as a rising talent.

Victory over Roberto Bautista Agut at Doha ATP 500 (2025): He beat veteran Roberto Bautista Agut in the ATP 500 tournament in Doha, highlighting his consistency and adaptability on hard courts against experienced opponents.

Grand Slam Appearances: He has participated in multiple Grand Slam events, steadily improving his performance. Each appearance adds experience and helps him adapt to high-pressure matches on the biggest stages.

