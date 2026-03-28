Where to watch Aryna Sabalenka vs Coco Gauff live in the USA: 2026 Miami Open Women’s Final

Aryna Sabalenka takes on Coco Gauff in the 2026 Miami Open Women’s Final. Here’s all the key information for fans in the United States looking to follow the match — from the broadcast schedule and location to how to tune in live on TV or stream it online.

[Watch Aryna Sabalenka vs Coco Gauff live in the USA on Fubo]

American tennis fans have plenty to look forward to, with Coco Gauff putting herself in position to compete for another title after a dominant 6-1, 6-1 semifinal win over Karolína Muchová. Gauff looked sharp from the opening serve and now shifts her focus to a massive final challenge against world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka.

The Belarussian arrives in top form after taking down Elena Rybakina in the Indian Wells semifinals. With Sabalenka chasing another Masters 1000 crown and Gauff eyeing a statement win on home soil, the stage is set for a high-stakes showdown that promises intensity from the first point to the last.

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When will the Aryna Sabalenka vs Coco Gauff match be played?

Aryna Sabalenka plays against Coco Gauff in the 2026 Miami Open Women’s Final this Saturday, March 28. The action will start at 3:00 PM (ET).

Coco Gauff of the United States – Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Aryna Sabalenka vs Coco Gauff: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Aryna Sabalenka vs Coco Gauff in the USA

Don’t miss this electrifying 2026 Miami Open clash between Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff live on Fubo. Other options: Tennis Channel, DirecTV and Hulu + Live TV.