Where to watch Jannik Sinner vs Denis Shapovalov live in the USA: 2025 US Open

Jannik Sinner will face Denis Shapovalov in the 2025 US Open third round. Here’s all the key information for fans in the United States looking to follow the match — from the broadcast schedule and location to how to tune in live on TV or stream it online.

The third round kicks off with some of the tournament’s most challenging matchups, highlighted by world No. 1 Jannik Sinner making his debut against a determined Denis Shapovalov, who is confident he can pull off a major upset.

Sinner comes in red-hot, having cruised through his first two matches without dropping a set and dominating his opponents on every front. Shapovalov, after a smooth opening round and a tougher second match, now faces one of the toughest tests on the tour.

When will the Jannik Sinner vs Denis Shapovalov match be played?

Jannik Sinner takes on Denis Shapovalov in the 2025 US Open third round this Saturday, August 30th. The action will start at 12:40 PM (ET).

Denis Shapovalov of Canada – Ishika Samant/Getty Images

Jannik Sinner vs Denis Shapovalov: Time by State in the USA

ET: 12:40 PM

CT: 11:40 AM

MT: 10:40 AM

PT: 9:40 AM

How to watch Jannik Sinner vs Denis Shapovalov in the USA

Don’t miss this electrifying 2025 US Open clash between Jannik Sinner and Denis Shapovalov live on Fubo. Other options: ESPN, ESPN+.