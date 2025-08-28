World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka weighs in on Jelena Ostapenko’s heated clash with Taylor Townsend

Aryna Sabalenka says she tried to offer support to Jelena Ostapenko following the Latvian’s second-round loss to Taylor Townsend at the U.S. Open, not realizing the match had ended with a heated exchange between the two players. The world No. 1 revealed her post-match conversation with Ostapenko.

“Well, I have to say that she’s nice. She just sometimes can lose control,” Sabalenka said after her own win over Polina Kudermetova. “She has some things in life to face and some struggles, so I was just trying to help her … and someone she could speak to and let it go.” Sabalenka added that she hopes Ostapenko will eventually “figure out herself” and better manage her emotions on court.

The incident Sabalenka wasn’t aware of occurred moments after Townsend’s 7-5, 6-1 victory on Wednesday. At the net, Ostapenko and Townsend engaged in a tense argument, with Ostapenko pointing her finger and raising her voice as the two players exchanged words in front of a surprised crowd.

Townsend later explained what was said, claiming Ostapenko insulted her. “It’s competition, people get upset when they lose and some people say bad things,” Townsend told ESPN. “She told me I have no class, I have no education and to see what happens when we get outside the U.S. … I beat her in Canada, outside the U.S., I beat her in New York, outside the U.S., so let’s see what else she has to say.”

Ostapenko responded via Instagram, offering her version of events. She wrote that she called Townsend “very disrespectful” for failing to apologize after a net cord on a crucial point and for not following standard warm-up procedures. “There are some rules in tennis which most of the players follow and it was first time ever that this happened to me on tour,” Ostapenko posted. “If she plays in her homeland it doesn’t mean that she can behave and do whatever she wants.”

Sabalenka understands Ostapenko’s frustration

Sabalenka suggested that Ostapenko’s visible frustration may be tied to issues beyond etiquette. “Sometimes when you struggle with some things in life, it’s, of course, going to reflect in your tennis career,” she said. “On the court, you’re more unstable and you can lose control and … I’m pretty sure looking back she’s not happy with her behavior.”

Townsend’s win secured her a spot in the third round against fifth seed Mirra Andreeva. Sabalenka, the top seed in the draw, advanced as well and will face Canadian Leylah Fernandez in her next match. Ostapenko, meanwhile, exits the tournament after a turbulent week in New York.