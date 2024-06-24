France will take on Poland in the Matchday 3 fixture of the 2024 Euro group stage. Discover how to watch the game in the United States and other parts of the world here.

France vs Poland: Where and how to watch live UEFA Euro 2024 in your country

Kylian Mbappe’s France will go up against Poland in the Matchday 3 fixture of the 2024 Euro group stage. Discover how to watch the game through traditional TV broadcasts or live streaming services in the USA and other countries. Catch this thrilling match on ViX Premium, available in the USA for just $4.99!

[Watch France vs Poland live in the USA on ViX]

Following their draw against the Netherlands, Kylian Mbappe’s France secured their place in the next round of Euro 2024. Now, they aim to hold onto first place to avoid tougher opponents in the knockout phase, highlighting the significance of this match.

Poland, on the other hand, faces a starkly different scenario. In what is likely to be Robert Lewandowski‘s final Euro appearance, the Polish team bids farewell to the tournament without a chance to qualify after losing their first two games. Nevertheless, they will strive to exit the competition with dignity.

France vs Poland: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 1:00 PM

Australia: 2:00 AM (June 26)

Bangladesh: 10:00 PM

Canada: 12:00 PM

France: 6:00 PM

Germany: 6:00 PM

India: 9:30 PM

Indonesia: 12:00 AM (June 26)

Ireland: 5:00 PM

Italy: 6:00 PM

Malaysia: 12:00 AM (June 26)

Mexico: 10:00 AM

Netherlands: 6:00 PM

Nigeria: 5:00 PM

Poland: 6:00 PM

Portugal: 5:00 PM

South Africa: 6:00 PM

Spain: 6:00 PM

UAE: 8:00 PM

UK: 5:00 PM

USA: 12:00 PM (ET)

How to watch France vs Poland in the USA

In Robert Lewandowski’s Euro farewell, Poland will take on Kylian Mbappe‘s France in Matchday 3 of the Euro 2024 group stage. Catch this exciting match on ViX Premium in the USA, with plans starting at just $4.99!

Robert Lewandowski of Poland – IMAGO / SOPA Images

Euro 2024, spanning from June 14 to July 14, stands as one of this summer’s premier tournaments, featuring Europe’s top teams and players. ViX Premium has exclusive rights to broadcast all 51 Euro 2024 games with Spanish commentary, including the thrilling matchup between France and Poland.

France vs Poland: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Star+ Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 3 HD, T Sports

Canada: TVA+, TSN3, TSN4, TVA Sports, TSN1

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TF1+, Molotov, Free, TF1, beIN Sports 1

Germany: MagentaTV, ZDF

India: JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 3 HD

Indonesia: RCTI+, Vision+, RCTI, Sportstars 3, K-Vision

International: Sports 24

Republic of Ireland: BBC Sport Web, RTE Player, BBC iPlayer, BBC One, RTE News

Italy: SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport 252, Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 4K

Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, SPOTV 2

Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Izzi GO, Sky HD

Netherlands: NOS Live, NPO 2

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football

Poland: sport.tvp.pl, TVP Sport App, TVP1

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football

Spain: RTVE.es, fuboTV Spain, TVE La 1

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia

UK: BBC Sport Web, BBC iPlayer, BBC One

USA: ViX, Fubo, Sling, Fox Sports, FOX Network.