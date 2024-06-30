Thanks to clutch goals from Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane, England beat Slovakia to make the UEFA Euro 2024 quarterfinals. So the question everyone makes now is who do they play next.

When it looked like we were about to witness the biggest upset in the UEFA Euro 2024, Jude Bellingham saved England against Slovakia with a dramatic bicycle kick goal to force the extra time, where Harry Kane redeemed himself by scoring the winner.

This unexpected but still valuable come-from-behind victory allows Gareth Southgate’s men to keep their European Championship aspirations alive. Now, England will face Switzerland in the Euro 2024 quarterfinals.

The game will take place on Saturday, July 6, at 12:00 PM (ET) in Dusseldorf, with a ticket to the semifinal in Dortmund on the line. It was not how England expected to reach this match, but they still got what they wanted.

Besides, the qualification for the last eight becomes even more valuable considering how real the danger of missing out looked. For much of the game, Slovakia thought the upset was possible.

Jude Bellingham of England celebrates scoring his team’s first goal during the UEFA EURO 2024 round of 16 match between England and Slovakia at Arena AufSchalke on June 30, 2024 in Gelsenkirchen, Germany

Only 25 minutes into the game, Ivan Schranz put Francesco Calzona’s side in front and it wasn’t until the 95th that Bellingham came up with a heroic moment to save England, pushing his side towards the next round.

England’s possible route to the final: UEFA Euro 2024 bracket

England vs Switzerland is the first quarterfinal clash confirmed at the UEFA Euro 2024, with Germany waiting for the result between Spain and Georgia to know their next opponent.

While England have plenty of work to do to play like champions, on paper, one could say they are on the “easiest” side of the bracket, even if there are no easy games in this kind of competition.