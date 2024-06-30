This unexpected but still valuable come-from-behind victory allows Gareth Southgate’s men to keep their European Championship aspirations alive. Now, England will face Switzerland in the Euro 2024 quarterfinals.
The game will take place on Saturday, July 6, at 12:00 PM (ET) in Dusseldorf, with a ticket to the semifinal in Dortmund on the line. It was not how England expected to reach this match, but they still got what they wanted.
Besides, the qualification for the last eight becomes even more valuable considering how real the danger of missing out looked. For much of the game, Slovakia thought the upset was possible.
Only 25 minutes into the game, Ivan Schranz put Francesco Calzona’s side in front and it wasn’t until the 95th that Bellingham came up with a heroic moment to save England, pushing his side towards the next round.
