NFL News: Deion Sanders reportedly listening to offer from NFC team, directly from owner

Deion Sanders has been enjoying his time as head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes, and so far, he’s seen good results after two seasons. But a recent report revealed that an NFC team owner is actively trying to recruit him.

According to Jordan Schultz the owner in question is Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys, who is looking for a way to help his team break out of its current slump, and a strong head coach like Prime Time might just be the solution.

It’s publicly known that Sanders has expressed no interest in NFL teams, but it’s worth noting that he played for the Cowboys from 1995 to 1999, where he won one of his two Super Bowl rings in 1996 during a standout season.

Schultz’s full report also indicates that Sanders is at the top of the list to become the head coach of the Cowboys, but there are also other candidates, including one not named Coach Prime. In his candid opinion about the franchise, Troy Aikman named this individual and expressed his unconditional support.

Sanders on Other Candidates Like Pete Carroll

Sanders is the frontrunner for the job, but only if he agrees to it. If he declines the position, candidates such as Aaron Glenn of the Detroit Lions, Pete Carroll, and Kliff Kingsbury, according to Ian Rapoport’s report, could be in line for the job.

It’s important to note that Sanders’ coaching experience is almost entirely in college football, having led Jackson State to two SWAC championships and serving as head coach of a school football program from 2012 to 2020. So far, with Colorado, he has yet to win any titles.