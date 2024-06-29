Portugal will play against Slovenia for the Euro 2024 round of 16. Here, you can explore the potential lineups for this exciting match.

Portugal and Slovenia will be playing in the round of 16 in this UEFA Euro 2024to see who continues on the road to glory. CR7‘s team is the clear favorite to qualify but this Euro proved that anyone can beat anyone.

Portugal come into this match as the clear favorite, having sealed qualification for the round of 16 in the first two matches. Despite being defeated by the big surprise of this tournament (Georgia), CR7 and company will be looking to achieve what they did in the 2016 edition when were crowned champions in France.

On the other hand, Slovenia are participating in a UEFA Euro for the second time in their history, having previously participated in 2002 and failed to advance beyond the group stage. This year they managed to qualify as one of the third best placed teams and will seek to continue making history.

Portugal’s possible lineup

Roberto Martinez will use his best players to try to advance to the quarterfinals. This could be Portugal’s possible team:

Diogo Costa; Nuno Mendes, Pepe, Ruben Dias, Cancelo; Vitinha, Palhinha; Rafael Leao, Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva; and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Slovenia’s probable lineup

The team coached by Matjaž Kek will be looking to make a big impact in this tournament and defeat Portugal. This could be the possible team that would play:

Oblak; Balkovec, Bijol, Drkusic, Karnicnik; Mlakar, Elsnik, Cerin, Stojanovic; Sporrar and Sesko