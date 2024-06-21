Georgia will face Czech Republic in the Matchday 2 fixture of the 2024 Euro group stage. Discover how to watch the game in the United States and other parts of the world here.

Georgia vs Czech Republic: Where and how to watch live the UEFA Euro 2024 in your country

Georgia are set to take on the Czech Republic in the Matchday 2 fixture of the 2024 Euro group stage. Discover how to watch the game via traditional TV broadcasts or live streaming services in the USA and other countries. In the USA, you can catch the match on ViX Premium for only $4.99!

[Watch Georgia vs Czech Republic live in the USA on ViX]

This is the second match for both teams, who started with defeats in Group F of the Euro Cup. This undoubtedly adds a special significance to the confrontation, as a defeat for either team would put them at serious risk of being eliminated before Matchday 3.

The Czech Republic, despite playing a great game against Portugal, ended up losing 2-1 largely due to their own errors rather than successes from Cristiano Ronaldo‘s team. Georgia did everything it could against Turkey, but it was not enough. Both teams desperately need the three points and will go all out to secure them.

Georgia vs Czech Republic: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 10:00 AM

Australia: 11:00 PM

Bangladesh: 7:00 PM

Canada: 9:00 AM

Czech Republic: 3:00 PM

France: 3:00 PM

Germany: 3:00 PM

Georgia: 5:00 PM

India: 6:30 AM

Indonesia: 9:00 PM

Ireland: 2:00 PM

Italy: 3:00 PM

Malaysia: 9:00 PM

Mexico: 7:00 AM

Netherlands: 3:00 PM

Nigeria: 2:00 PM

Portugal: 2:00 PM

Slovakia: 3:00 PM

South Africa: 3:00 PM

Spain: 3:00 PM

Ukraine: 4:00 PM

UAE: 5:00 PM

UK: 2:00 PM

USA: 9:00 AM (ET)

How to watch Georgia vs Czech Republic: in the USA

In a crucial clash to keep their qualification hopes alive, Georgia and the Czech Republic face off in Matchday 2 of the Euro 2024 group stage. In the USA, you can watch this exciting match on ViX Premium, with plans starting at just $4.99!

Running from June 14 to July 14, Euro 2024 is one of the summer’s premier tournaments, featuring Europe’s top teams and players. ViX Premium holds exclusive rights to broadcast all 51 Euro 2024 games with Spanish commentary, including this Georgia vs. Czech Republic game.

Georgia vs Czech Republic: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Argentina: Star+ Argentina, ESPN Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 3 HD, T Sports

Canada: CTV App, TVA+, TSN4, TVA Sports, CTV, TSN1

Czech Republic: CT Sport

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, beIN Sports 1

Georgia: 1TV

Germany: RTL+, MagentaTV, Servus TV, RTL

India: JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 3 HD

Indonesia: RCTI+, Vision+, RCTI, Sportstars 3, Sportstars 4, K-Vision

International: Sports 24

Republic of Ireland: BBC Sport Web, RTE Player, BBC iPlayer, RTE 2, BBC One, BBC Radio 5 Live

Italy: SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport 251, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 4K

Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, SPOTV

Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Izzi GO, Sky HD

Netherlands: NOS Live, NPO 1, VRT 1

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football

Spain: RTVE.es, fuboTV Spain, TVE La 1

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia

UK: BBC Sport Web, BBC iPlayer, BBC One, BBC Radio 5 Live

USA: ViX, Fubo, Sling Fox Sports