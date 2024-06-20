Poland play against Austria in the Matchday 2 fixture of the 2024 Euro group stage. Discover how to watch the game in the United States and other parts of the world here.

Poland vs Austria: Where and how to watch live the UEFA Euro 2024 in your country

Poland will face off against Austria in the Matchday 2 fixture of the 2024 Euro group stage. Discover how you can watch the game through traditional TV broadcasts or live streaming services in the USA and other countries. In the USA, you can catch the match on ViX Premium for just $4.99!

Interesting duel between two teams in dire need of points. Poland started their way in this Euro with a 2-1 defeat against the Netherlands, revealing a clear lack of attitude. They will need to address these issues if they hope to secure a win in their next match.

Austria, meanwhile, demonstrated much more resilience against Mbappe’s France, though it wasn’t enough to secure a victory. Both teams are in need of 3 points and will be determined to achieve a crucial win in this fixture.

Poland vs Austria: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 1:00 PM

Australia: 2:00 AM (June 22)

Austria: 6:00 PM

Bangladesh: 10:00 PM

Canada: 12:00 PM

France: 6:00 PM

Germany: 6:00 PM

India: 9:30 AM

Indonesia: 12:00 AM (June 22)

Ireland: 5:00 PM

Italy: 6:00 PM

Malaysia: 12:00 AM (June 22)

Mexico: 10:00 AM

Netherlands: 6:00 PM

Nigeria: 5:00 PM

Poland: 6:00 PM

Portugal: 5:00 PM

South Africa: 6:00 PM

Spain: 6:00 PM

UAE: 8:00 PM

UK: 5:00 PM

USA: 12:00 PM (ET)

How to watch Poland vs Austria in the USA

In an all-or-nothing match with hopes of reaching the final Matchday with a chance to qualify, Poland and Austria will play their second game in Euro 2024. In the USA, you can watch this intriguing game on ViX Premium, with plans starting at just $4.99!

Running from June 14 to July 14, Euro 2024 is one of this summer’s most significant tournaments, showcasing Europe’s top teams and players. ViX Premium holds exclusive rights to broadcast all 51 Euro 2024 games with Spanish commentary, including the highly anticipated matchup between Poland and Austria.

Poland vs Austria: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Argentina: Star+ Argentina, ESPN Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Austria: servustv.com, Das Erste, Servus TV

Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 3 HD, T Sports

Canada: TVA+, TSN4, TVA Sports, TSN1

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, beIN Sports 1

Germany: MagentaTV, Days First, Servus TV

India: JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 3 HD

Indonesia: RCTI+, Vision+, RCTI, Sportstars 3, Sportstars 4, K-Vision

International: Sport 24

Republic of Ireland: ITVX, RTE Player, ITV 1 UK, STV Scotland, BBC Radio 5 Live

Italy: SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport 251, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 4K

Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, SPOTV

Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Izzi GO, Sky HD

Netherlands: NOS Live, NPO 1, VRT Canvas

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football

Poland: sport.tvp.pl, TVP Sport App, TVP Sport, TVP1

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football

Spain: RTVE.es, fuboTV Spain, TVE La 1

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia

UK: ITVX, STV Player, ITV 1 UK, STV Scotland, BBC Radio 5 Live

USA: ViX, Fubo, Sling, Fox Sports