Peru will play against Chile of the Matchday 1 of the 2024 Copa America group stage. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this match in the USA.

Peru will face off against Chile of the Matchday 1 of the 2024 Copa America group stage. Find all the essential details here, including the exact date, kickoff time, and various options for live streaming or viewing in the United States.

The first Matchday of Copa America 2024 features an intriguing duel between two strong teams with an intense rivalry: Chile and Peru. With Lionel Messi’s Argentina as the group favorite and Canada as another tough opponent, this match could be crucial for both teams.

Chile, amidst a generational change, aim to prove they are capable of great things. Meanwhile, Peru, with a roster of several veterans, seek to make the most of what could be the last significant tournament for many of their stars from recent years.

When will the Peru vs Chile match be played?

Peru and Chile will clash on Matchday 1 of the 2024 Copa America group stage on Friday, June 21, at 8:00 PM (ET).

Erick Pulgar (R) disputes the ball with Paolo Guerrero of Peru – IMAGO / Photosport

Peru vs Chile: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Peru vs Chile in the USA

Peru and Chile will go head-to-head on Matchday 1 of the 2024 Copa America group stage.

The 2024 Copa America is the top choice for summer viewing in the USA, showcasing the continent's best teams and players from June 20 to July 14.

Other broadcasting options: Fubo, Univision NOW, Fox Sports, UniMás.