Caitlin Clark’s key teammate on the Fever sends strong warning to Atlanta Dream ahead of Game 2

The impressive regular season campaign by the Indiana Fever earned them a spot in the WNBA Playoffs, where their first-round opponent is the Atlanta Dream. Without Caitlin Clark on the court, Stephanie White’s team dropped Game 1, but they’ll look for redemption tomorrow as they aim to even the series at 1–1.

With it now confirmed that both Clark and Sophie Cunningham will miss the remainder of the season due to season-ending injuries, all the pressure now falls on players like Kelsey Mitchell and Lexie Hull, who have carried the team’s banner in recent weeks.

It was Mitchell herself who, following her team’s Game 1 loss, spoke to the media about what had happened — delivering a strong warning to their opponents ahead of the next matchup.

“We shot ourselves in the foot in a lot of different areas that impact being able to make plays and do what you want to do on the offensive end,” she said, per ESPN’s Alexa Philippou. “So I think that once we stop doing that, we give ourselves more of a chance to be who we are offensively.”

Kelsey Mitchell #0 of the Indiana Fever.

“I think you give yourself an edge as the home team. When they punched us, they punched us hard,” Mitchell also added. “And so we have to do the same thing [on Tuesday], vice versa, in order to get our momentum and get that rhythm running fast and off the ground early.”

Revenge just around the corner

The 68–80 loss in their playoff opener leaves the Fever with no room for error, as they return to postseason action for the first time since 2016.

In what’s expected to be a packed Gainbridge Fieldhouse filled with passionate home fans, Indiana will do everything in its power to even the series — keeping alive their hopes of forcing a decisive Game 3.

Will it be an easy task? Absolutely not. However, if there’s one thing that remains strong within this team’s facilities, it’s the hope of pulling off a major upset — and overcoming all the adversity they’ve faced throughout the season.

