Sophie Cunningham sends clear message to Fever but makes concerning free agency admission

The Indiana Fever’s title chase came to an end in the semifinals against the Las Vegas Aces. But their toughest blow came earlier, when Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham both went down with season-ending injuries, leaving them sidelined for the entire playoff run.

Now, with the season over, Cunningham enters free agency. The 29-year-old guard made it clear she wants to stay in Indiana. “I have loved being here, and I don’t think that’s news to anybody … I’ve been in the league seven years, and I’ve never been part of a team like this,” Cunningham said, via The Indianapolis Star’s Chloe Peterson.

Still, Cunningham admitted she won’t ignore the free agency market, even as she hopes to re-sign with the Fever. “I might be blonde, but I can’t just not look at other opportunities… but my hope is, I’ve had a great time here, and I would like to continue that”.

This was Cunningham’s first year with the Fever after joining from the Phoenix Mercury. Before her WNBA season was cut short by a torn MCL in her right knee, she averaged 8.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.0 steals across 30 appearances.

Sophie Cunningham #8 of the Indiana Fever during a game. (Sean D. Elliot/Getty Images)

The Fever’s injury-plagued season

Indiana’s 2025 campaign was defined by injuries. Clark, the franchise cornerstone, appeared in just 13 games before being sidelined. Cunningham’s injury followed, leaving the Fever without their top two players.

Despite the setbacks, head coach Stephanie White’s team showed resilience—knocking out the Atlanta Dream in the first round and pushing the Aces to a Game 5 overtime battle in the semifinals.

Cunningham praised her team’s perseverance while acknowledging the toll of the injuries: “The season was amazing in so many ways, the love in the locker room, the way the fans embraced us … it was also a season in hell. … When it’s blow after blow, it’s exhausting. For us to take a deep breath and know no one else is getting injured”.