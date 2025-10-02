Caitlin Clark breaks silence on Napheesa Collier’s WNBA criticism

The WNBA Commissioner, Cathy Engelbert, is in the eye of the hurricane. There is a hard disconnection between her and the rest of the league, and Napheesa Collier, a prominent player in the league spoke up. This prompted Caitlin Clark to spoke up on the matter.

Alexa Phillippou of ESPN reported that Clark said “We need great leadership at this time across all levels… this is the most important time in this league’s history… Phee said it all.” Phillippou also said that Clark hadn’t heard the story Collier shared on what Cathy Engelbert said about her.

This is a bad look for Engelbert. Her job is in serious jeopardy but once the face of the league speaks basically against you, you’re on borrowed time. Collier called out Engelbert on how she said Clark should be grateful she makes her money off the court because without the WNBA platform, she wouldn’t make a cent. Clark spoke without knowing Engelbert’s comments.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Engelbert is not on the players’ side at all

The job of a league commissioner is to ensure the players, the sport and the revenue continously grow. After all, the mission is to make the sport bigger. Engelbert is not making that. The WNBA is still subsided by the NBA, the salaries are very low and the players have no relationship with her at all. Reports say she is a bad negotiatior with the CPA. Every time a player voiced an opinion, they get fined.

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert

Advertisement

Now, with the comments on Clark’s money it’s even worse. Especially when the WNBA is getting bigger and bigger. New stars like Angel Reese, and Paige Bueckers are driving revenue into the league. They support the walk made before by the likes of Sabrina Ionescu, Kelsey Plum and more.

Advertisement

see also Napheesa Collier voices strong complaints with direct criticism to Cathy Engelbert, WNBA

Engelbert responded to Collier

“I am disheartened by how Napheesa characterized our conversations and league leadership, but even when our perspectives differ, my commitment to the players and to this work will not waver,” Engelbert said. However, it seems the players don’t trust her anymore.

Advertisement

It’s still expected that once the new collective bargaining agreement is ratified, Engelbert will not be retained as commissioner. No report has really confirmed this information, but she definitely doesn’t have the players’ support.