Kelsey Mitchell reveals free agency plan with promising nod to Caitlin Clark’s Fever

The Indiana Fever are one of the most mediatic teams in the WNBA. However, free agency might make them lose some players. One of those key players hitting free agency is guard Kelsey Mitchell. Having said that, while she didn’t confirm she would come back, she didn’t close the door on continue playing alongside Caitlin Clark.

Per Tony East of SB Nation and Bleacher Report, Mitchell said, “I’m going to take my time. Figure out what my family needs. Indy is like my second family.” These are positive words for the Fever, who can submit an offer but also know they hold some emotional leverage against the other franchises who might want to sign Mitchell.

Mitchell is a three-time All Star and is coming off a career-year. She ended the season with 20.2 points per game, 3.4 assists, and 39% from three. An eight-year veteran in the WNBA, Mitchell is in the middle of her prime and has played all eight seasons for the Fever.

Clark and Mitchell make one of the best guards duo in the WNBA

Last season, Mitchell led the Fever in points as Clark had 16.5 points per game in only 13 games played. Mitchell played 44 games. They both took 15 shot attempts per game but Mitchell’s efficiency was superior.

Caitlin Clark of Indiana Fever

Clark is having injury issues and she usually faces double teams and tough defenses. She would gladly have Mitchell back as she is the perfect compliment to take advantage of how much attention Clark gets.

Fever had a positive season despite the injuries

The Fever ended the regular season with a 24-20 record and third in the WNBA Eastern Conference. The team was also third-best on offense rating and fifth on pace. Despite not having Clark and many other key players due to injury, Indiana was still competent enough to make the playoffs and win the first round.

The Fever lost the semifinals to the Las Vegas Aces in five games but their defeat had some positives and it’s the fact that the team never gave up despite having an uphill battle.