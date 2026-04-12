Kelsey Plum makes an important sacrifice and will remain with the Sparks for the 2026 WNBA season

The WNBA is entering an important phase in which most teams continue building their rosters to compete. Kelsey Plum decided to take a pay cut, signing a smaller contract so the Los Angeles Sparks can put together a competitive roster and stay in contention.

“Four-time WNBA All-Star and two-time champion Kelsey Plum is signing a one-year, $999,999 deal to return to the Los Angeles Sparks, per ESPN sources. Plum was in line for the $1.4 million supermax but opted to sign at discounted rate to give the Sparks financial flexibility to build a title-contending roster,” Shams Charania stated on X.

On April 8, the team extended a core qualifying offer, which gave them exclusive negotiating rights. Ultimately, Plum will remain on the West Coast for at least one more season.

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Plum aims to further improve on her last season

Following her standout 2025 campaign with the Los Angeles Sparks, Kelsey Plum is looking to reach even greater heights in 2026. In her first year away from Las Vegas, Plum embraced her role as the Sparks’ primary playmaker, finishing the 2025 season with impressive averages of 19.5 points, 5.7 assists, and 3.1 rebounds per game across 43 appearances.

Kelsey Plum #10 of the Los Angeles Sparks.

After securing her fourth All-Star selection and proving she can lead a new roster, her focus shifts to refining her efficiency and leading a young Los Angeles squad back into championship contention.

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Sparks look to strengthen their roster

With the extra salary cap space, the Sparks are expected to prioritize adding a dominant rim protector and a versatile wing defender to complement their young core. This strategic financial room allows the team to target elite veterans who can provide the defensive identity and veteran leadership necessary to transform Los Angeles into a legitimate championship contender once again.

When is Los Angeles’ season opener?

The Los Angeles Sparks will tip off their 2026 regular season at home on Sunday, May 10, against the defending champion Las Vegas Aces at Crypto.com Arena. The game is set for 3:00 PM PT.