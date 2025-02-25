LeBron James honors Diana Taurasi as WNBA legend announces retirement

Diana Taurasi has officially announced her retirement from the WNBA after a historic 20-year career with the Phoenix Mercury. The news, revealed in an article by TIME’s Sean Gregory, prompted reactions from across the basketball world, including LeBron James, who reflected on her impact and legacy.

In an interview with TIME, James praised Taurasi’s influence on the game and her ability to inspire future generations. “Just seeing her transcend the game, watching little girls want to play like her, her style, her flair, her bravado, you know, her swagger, it’s been an unbelievable treat,” James said.

“She’s one of the all-time greatest, and she will leave her mark on the game of basketball the moment she ties those shoes up and throws them over the pole line. It’s been an honor. All love,” he added.

James, who has known Taurasi since their time together on Team USA at the 2004 Olympics, praised her for her honesty and competitive spirit. “It’s always fun being around her. She keeps you on your toes. She’s just a super competitor. No matter men or women, she’s one of the fiercest competitors that I’ve ever spent time with. She’s a champion. She’s a warrior.”

Diana Taurasi retires from basketball (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Taurasi’s legacy

Taurasi retires as the WNBA’s all-time leading scorer with over 10,000 career points. Since being drafted first overall by the Phoenix Mercury in 2004, she has become one of the most decorated players in league history. She led Phoenix to three WNBA championships in 2007, 2009, and 2014, winning Finals MVP twice. She was also named WNBA Rookie of the Year and earned 14 All-WNBA selections.

Beyond the WNBA, Taurasi’s international career has been just as impressive. She won five Olympic gold medals with Team USA, more than any basketball player in history. She also secured four FIBA World Cup gold medals.

Taurasi’s impact on the game extends beyond her statistics. Her departure marks the end of an era in professional basketball, but her influence will continue to be felt across the league and beyond.