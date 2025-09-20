WNBA News: Aliyah Boston makes big revelation about Caitlin Clark’s arrival to the Fever

Nowadays, Aliyah Boston has become one of the main leaders of the Indiana Fever’s remarkable campaign, which has taken them all the way to the WNBA Playoffs semifinals. Caitlin Clark’s injury forced Stephanie White to delegate responsibilities to other players, with the former Gamecock stepping up as one of the key figures.

Teammates today, rivals yesterday in college basketball. One representing South Carolina, the other wearing the colors of the Iowa Hawkeyes. Their careers have reunited in the top league of the sport — something that, for a moment, didn’t sit well with Boston, according to her own testimony.

“It’s always weird when you’re used to competing against someone,” Boston said on Bird’s Eye View with Sue Bird. “That year, we were doing something and I was like, ‘Caitlin, I just want to say, I’m really upset that you did what you did in that Final Four game.’”

Boston is talking about the 2023 Final Four, where her unbeaten South Carolina Gamecocks were defeated by Clark’s Iowa Hawkeyes. Not only did Iowa come out on top, but Clark also put up an incredible performance with 41 points, eight assists, and six rebounds.

Aliyah Boston #7 and Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever.

“I was like, ‘You didn’t have to do all that. You did not have to go for 40 on our dome,’” she also added. “But after that, it was cool because obviously now we’re on the same team, so you don’t worry about that.”

Clark’s impact on College Basketball

Caitlin Clark’s tenure at the University of Iowa was a seismic event that reshaped women’s college basketball. Beyond her record-breaking stats, including becoming the NCAA’s all-time leading scorer for both men and women, Clark’s impact was felt in unprecedented viewership, attendance, and economic growth.

Her games consistently set new television records, and her presence led to sellout crowds and new attendance marks, including a single-game record of 55,646 fans at an exhibition game.

Clark’s captivating style of play not only brought new fans to the sport but also created a level of mainstream media attention and cultural relevance that had never been seen before. Her legacy is defined not just by the trophies and awards, but by her transformative effect on the popularity of the game itself.

Delivering the knockout blow once again

The Indiana Fever, led by head coach Stephanie White, are gearing up for the WNBA semifinals in a monumental challenge against the formidable Las Vegas Aces.

While the Aces are serious title contenders, the Fever have defied the odds all season, especially since losing key players like Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham to season-ending injuries.

Despite being shorthanded, Indiana has rallied behind the play of star Aliyah Boston and the veteran leadership of Kelsey Mitchell to make a surprising playoff run. Their resilience will be put to the ultimate test in a best-of-five series against a Las Vegas team that has been on a dominant run, making this a true David vs. Goliath matchup.