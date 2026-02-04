Artemi Panarin rumors: NY Rangers warned about worst-case scenario brewing

The clock is ticking for the New York Rangers. Unless they can figure out a trade before 3:00 pm ET, Artemi Panarin will be locked to the roster after the 2026 Olympics come to an end. For both sides, that seems like the worst case scenario. However, a recent report made it clear there can always be something worse.

If there is one thing the Rangers would want less than failing to trade Panarin, it’s letting him fall into the wrong hands in the NHL. When it comes to New York, there is one team that stands out as a no-go trading route, and it is located on Long Island. According to reports, the Blueshirts are treading dangerously close to making a move with the New York Islanders.

“At this point, I know the same amount as anyone else, but I’m starting to get this weird gut feeling it might end up being the Islanders,” Jonny Lazarus of the Daily Faceoff stated on X.

Fans in Manhattan can’t help but feel like the sky is falling. Everything that could go wrong has done so. Now, as Panarin’s saga approaches its ending, the Rangers could learn it may be a tragic end rather than a fitting finale. To make matters worse, ex-captain Jacob Trouba rubbed salt in the wounds with a blunt comment.

Can another Islanders-Rangers trade occur?

Perhaps, it’s the paranoia around Madison Square Garden speaking, or perhaps the Rangers already know that truth is stranger than fiction. The Broadway Blueshirts can find relief in the fact that the Isles weren’t named among the frontrunners when Panarin’s trade talks narrowed down to six NHL teams. Still, as Panarin’s camp has yet to hint at where ‘The Breadman’ is headed next, every option remains on the table.

The Islanders feature a handful of Russian players on their roster, which has been reported to be a big factor behind Panarin’s pending decision. There are many reasons why the move would make sense—good luck trying to get those through the Blueshirts fanbase, though.

Why Islanders can go after Panarin

The Isles feature Panarin’s fellow countrymen Ilya Sorokin, Alexander Romanov, Semyon Varlamov, and Max Shabanov in Elmont, Panarin would not be required to move out of his home, and the Islanders can be willing to hand Panarin an extension right away. The latter has been a key factor in deciding which teams are truly in contention for Panarin, as the Russian star has no desire to go the rental route in the NHL. Wherever he heads next, he plans on staying for a while.

Moreover, after sweeping the season series against the Blueshirts, taking Panarin away from them would be the cherry on top. However, there is one big obstacle on the way: the Rangers would most likely be unwilling to send Panarin to Long Island.

Rangers (might) say no

Despite the leverage granted to Panarin thanks to his no-movement clause (NMC), the Blueshirts still have a say in the matter, and one would expect that doing business with the Isles is not on their to-do list for 2026. However, the two New York–based clubs engaged in a move recently, completing the first trade between the teams since 2010—and only the fourth in NHL history.

As with every decision around the league, there is significant risk. For Chris Drury and the front office, such a piece of business could drive them out of Manhattan. Ask a thousand Rangers fans, and they would much rather make a bad trade with any other team than a good one with the Islanders. Drury knows that—or should—but he is also aware that desperate times require rare solutions. Which side will tip the scales? That’s the million-dollar question at the moment.