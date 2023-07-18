The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup is here. Australia and New Zealand will co-host this year’s tournament, and one of the notable absent teams is Mexico. Why isn’t El Tri participating in the competition?

32 national teams are set to compete in the Women’s World Cup this summer. Eight squads will make their debut in the tournament, as it is the first time the Republic of Ireland, Vietnam, Zambia, Haiti, Morocco, Panama, Portugal, and the Philippines are participating.

Unfortunately, there are also other national teams that didn’t make it to this year’s tournament. Mexico is one of those, so here’s the reason why El Tri won’t appear in the upcoming World Cup.

Why is Mexico not participating in the 2023 FWWC?

All 32 national teams are ready to compete for glory in the upcoming FIFA Women’s World Cup. This year, six squads from Concacaf will strive to lift the trophy, but, unfortunately, Mexico is not among them.

The 2022 Concacaf W Championship gave four direct tickets to the FIFA World Cup; two more through inter-confederation play-offs. Mexico was part of Group A alongside the United States, Jamaica, and Haiti.

Unfortunately, El Tri didn’t have a great tournament. Mexico finished at the bottom of the group with three defeats. The United States and Jamaica advanced to the World Cup directly, while Haiti went to the play-offs, defeating Senegal and Chile to earn their spot in the 2023 FWWC.