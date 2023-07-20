The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup has officially started, and the 32 teams competing will try to reach the ultimate glory in women’s soccer. One of the countries that could dispute USWNT’s crown is Spain, as the Europeans count on with incredible players, such as Ballon D’ Or winner Alexia Putellas. However, one of the most notable absences is Barcelona star Patri Guijarro.

In recent years, women’s soccer in Spain has grown in popularity and quality, especially thanks to the success of teams such as the Barcelona Femeni. And one of the best players in the club is precisely this 24-year-old player.

The midfielder was a key piece for Barcelona to win the treble and she scored two goals in the Champions League final to help the team beat Wolfsburg 3-2. However, she will lose the World Cup and it’s not due to an injury. Check out what happened.

Why is Patri Guijarro not participating in the 2023 Women’s World Cup?

The reason why Patri Guijarro is not playing for Spain in the Women’s World Cup has to do with a dispute between some members of the team and the RFEF, as well as the coaching team, since the 2022 Euros. While some of the players returned to the squad, Guijarro decided to remain absent for the international scene.

In September 2022, a group of 15 players, which included Guijarro, Putellas, Aitana Bonmati, and Leila Ouahabi to name a few, released a statement announcing that they wished not to be included in the squad until “situations that affect our emotional and personal state, our performance and, consequently, the results of the Selection and that could lead to undesirable injuries are reversed.”

After Barcelona won the Champions League in June, Guijarro talked about her situation with the national team. “Right now, no, but it’s true that I have an emotional hangover, we’ve just won the Champions League, we’ll see”, she said, adding: “[is there] a desire [to play at the World Cup]? I think any player wants to play with their national team. I don’t know what to tell you, not right now.”