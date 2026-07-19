2026 World Cup trophy presentation: Who will award the trophy to the winning team?

Two people will be presenting the trophy to the World Cup champions.

The 2026 World Cup final will feature a slightly different protocol, as Gianni Infantino is set to hand over the trophy alongside Donald Trump. The move had been rumored for a while and has now been confirmed by multiple outlets.

By June 23, it was practically an open secret that Trump and Infantino would share the podium. An ESPN article by Mark Ogden later confirmed that the US President will indeed join the FIFA president for the presentation.

This marks a departure from the last two World Cups, where Infantino handed over the trophy solo in both Qatar 2022 and Russia 2018. Trump is also expected to help hand out the gold medals to the tournament winners.

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Have Trump and Infantino presented an award together before?

Presenting the World Cup trophy won’t be the first time Infantino and Trump have shared the stage at a FIFA event. The President previously appeared at the FIFA Club World Cup, helping Infantino present the trophy to the champions.

Trump and Infantino before the World Cup (Getty Images)

Involving an outside figure in the trophy presentation is a new look for FIFA. On top of that, players will also receive championship rings at the 2026 final, making for two major protocol changes in a single night.

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Other heads of state have also handed out the World Cup trophy

While unusual recently, this isn’t the first time a world leader has stepped up. King Juan Carlos I did it in Spain back in 1982. Then in 1986, Mexican President Miguel de la Madrid personally handed the trophy to Diego Maradona after Argentina won the final.