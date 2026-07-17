2026 World Cup: What is Slavko Vincic’s average cards per match?

A veteran of two World Cups, Slavko Vincic is typically a referee who keeps his cards in his pocket, maintaining a low booking average in this tournament.

Veteran referee Slavko Vincic will officiate the 2026 World Cup final between Argentina and Spain. While he averages 4.15 yellow cards per game over his career, his numbers in FIFA’s flagship tournament run a bit lower.

Vincic has worked five total World Cup matches since making his tournament debut in 2022. In his three 2026 appearances, he has handed out just seven yellow cards.

He is averaging 2.33 yellow cards per game in this 2026 World Cup. His busiest match was the Round of 32 clash between Mexico and Ecuador, where he showed three yellows in a relatively quiet game that featured only 24 fouls and 21 tackles.

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Has Vincic shown any red cards in this tournament?

Yes, he issued one red card during that Mexico-Ecuador Round of 32 matchup, sending off Piero Hincapie and leaving Ecuador down a man. Yet, in the Brazil-Morocco match, which featured a physical 30 fouls and 49 tackles, Vincic didn’t hand out a single card of either color.

Slavko Vincic with Ecuador and Mexico players (Getty Images)

Across his five career World Cup matches in 2022 and 2026, Vincic averages 3.0 yellow cards and 0.2 red cards per game. This remains significantly lower than his overall professional average of more than four bookings per match.

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How many penalties has Vincic awarded in the World Cup?

Through his two World Cup tournaments, Vincic has yet to call a single penalty. This could be a crucial factor in the final, as Argentina vs. Spain promises to be a physical, high-stakes matchup for the Slovenian official.

From an analytical standpoint, Vincic is a referee who prefers to let the game flow. With his low booking average, he will likely let the players play early on, though he’ll surely be careful not to let the game get away from him.