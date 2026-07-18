Why isn’t Jules Kounde starting today for France vs England in 2026 World Cup third-place game?

Jules Kounde isn't starting for France vs England in the 2026 World Cup third-place game. Here is why the defender isn’t in the lineup today.

France face England today in the 2026 FIFA World Cup third-place match at Miami Stadium in Florida, but Jules Kounde isn’t included in Didier Deschamps’ starting lineup. The defender is available on the bench and his absence from the XI is due to a tactical decision rather than an injury issue.

Kounde has been an important part of France’s defensive structure throughout the tournament, but Deschamps opted for a different approach in the final match of the World Cup campaign. The Barcelona defender remains an option to enter during the game if France need adjustments.

With both teams looking to finish the tournament with a victory after semifinal defeats, France made changes to their lineup while keeping several key players available, including Kylian Mbappe, who is still competing for the Golden Boot.

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What role has Kounde played for France?

Throughout the tournament, Kounde has been one of France’s reliable defensive options, offering versatility and the ability to contribute both as a right-back and as part of the defensive line. FIFA has appointed Venezuelan referee Jesús Valenzuela to officiate Saturday’s contest.

Jules Kounde #5 of France competes for the ball. David Ramos/Getty Images

With ideal conditions in Miami today, his availability provides France with depth in a match where both teams are balancing the disappointment of missing the final with the opportunity to secure a podium finish.

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With key implications if France win, tie, or lose against England today, and if the situation requires a defensive adjustment, Kounde remains one of the first options available from the bench.