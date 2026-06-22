Are Iraq out of the 2026 World Cup after losing to France?

Iraq suffered a brutal defeat against France in Group I of the 2026 World Cup, which left them doomed to the worst in the competition.

Iraq lost 3-0 against France in a match where Kylian Mbappe was the absolute star after netting yet another brace in the 2026 World Cup, a feat that ties him with Miroslav Klose on the tournament’s all-time top scorers list. However, the bad news is for Iraq, as the result leaves them in a terrible position.

With this defeat, Iraq are basically on the brink of elimination, depending entirely on the outcome of the match between Norway and Senegal. After losing their opening match, they sit with 0 points. They will need a mandatory win in their final group stage appearance and must wait for other results to see if they can slip into the next round as one of the best third-place finishers.

The most favorable scenario for them is for Norway to defeat Senegal, which would leave Senegal with 0 points as well. This would allow Iraq to play for qualification and crunch the numbers in the final matchday against Senegal, attempting to advance as one of the best third-place sides.

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France win comfortably

With this victory, France reach six points and secure a Round of 32 berth while temporarily sitting alone at the top of the group. Then, depending on Norway’s match, if the Vikings beat Senegal, they would share first place and play for the absolute top spot in the final matchday.

Kylian Mbappe #10 of France celebrates.

France previously won with a brace from Mbappe, who scored in the 66th minute and fired a rocket shot at 90+6, alongside another goal from Barcola at the 82nd minute against Senegal, who pulled one back thanks to a goal by Ibrahim Mbaye right before Mbappe’s second goal at the 90+5 minute.

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In the match against Iraq, they won with comfort and class in a solid 3-0 victory, featuring another brace from Mbappe, who scored in the 14th minute to open the scoring and followed it up in the 54th minute. He was accompanied by the reigning Ballon d’Or winner Ousmane Dembele, who scored in the 66th minute, which for now secures them a spot in the Round of 32.

France are clearly one of the top contenders of the 2026 World Cup, and for now, they are proving why. Although the team does not completely convince yet since it relies heavily on individual talent, it is something that can be adjusted over time, and we know that Deschamps has the necessary experience to do so.