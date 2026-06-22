Why N’Golo Kante isn’t starting today for France vs Iraq at the 2026 World Cup

France return to action at the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Monday when they face Iraq at Philadelphia Stadium in Philadelphia. However, one notable name is absent from Didier Deschamps’ starting lineup, as veteran midfielder N’Golo Kante will begin the match on the bench.

The decision comes after France opened their World Cup campaign with a 3-1 victory over Senegal. Kylian Mbappe starred with two goals to become the all-time leading scorer in French national team history, while Bradley Barcola also found the net in a result that put Les Bleus in a strong position atop Group I.

Despite Kante’s experience and importance to the squad, his absence from the starting XI isn’t related to injury. Instead, the French midfielder has been left out of the lineup as part of a tactical decision by Deschamps ahead of the matchup against Iraq.

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Why did Didier Deschamps bench Kante?

According to the team’s lineup announcement, Kante is available for selection and is expected to be among France’s substitutes against Iraq. The decision appears to be based on tactical considerations rather than any fitness concern.

Notre XI de départ pour défier l’Irak 🇫🇷🔥



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🇫🇷🇮🇶 #FRAIRQ | #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/MnpzDevS8b — Equipe de France ⭐⭐ (@equipedefrance) June 22, 2026

Could Kante play a role against Iraq?

Even though he is not starting, Kante could still have a significant impact on the match. The midfielder, who has scored exactly two goals for France’s team in his international career, brings defensive awareness, ball‑winning ability, and experience at the highest level, making him a valuable option should France need additional control in midfield.

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With qualification scenarios beginning to take shape in Group I, Deschamps may look to introduce the veteran midfielder later in the match depending on the scoreline and game situation.