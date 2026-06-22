Why isn’t Aurelien Tchouameni starting today for France vs Iraq at the 2026 World Cup?

France revealed its lineup for the game against Iraq at the 2026 World Cup and to the surprise of many, Aurelien Tchouameni isn't starting for Les Bleus.

France is shifting its starting lineup a bit as it prepares to face Iraq in the 2026 World Cup. For instance, defensive midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni will go to the bench for this Matchday 2 game.

However, per different reports including Yahoo! Sports, this isn’t a tactical decision. Tchouameni is dealing with a minor physical discomfort, hence manager Didier Deschamps is treading carefully to avoid any major injury.

Hence, France will go with another profile of midfielder, as seen in the official France vs. Iraq lineups. Les Bleus will use Manu Kone to replace Tchouameni and play alongside Adrien Rabiot.

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Who is Manu Kone and how does he play?

Manu Kone plays as a physical, press-resistant, and high-energy midfielder. He excels at carrying the ball forward, breaking lines with dribbles, and winning back possession. Defensively, he is a formidable tackler who thrives in one-on-one duels and transitions. He is a truck.

Manu Kone of France

Kone plays of AS Roma in the Serie A, which is Italy’s premier soccer league. This means that both central midfielders will be Serie A players, as Rabiot plays for AC Milan. Hence, somewhat of a better chemistry could be expected today as France faces Iraq.

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France’s depth gives plenty of options

Kone was the one chosen to replace Tchouameni today vs Iraq. Still, France had a plethora of options to go to. For instance, N’Golo Kante is still on the roster and provides experience.

If not, there’s also the versatile Warren Zaire-Emery, who is a prolific box-to-box midfielder capable of having plenty of mileage during a game with exceptional stamina.