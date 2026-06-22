France’s FIFA ranking updated for 2026 World Cup game against Iraq

France take on Iraq in the 2026 World Cup with a new look in the FIFA World Rankings, as the chart constantly changes throughout the tournament.

France are coming off a 3-1 win over Senegal in their 2026 World Cup debut as they take on Iraq in a crucial Group I match. Thanks to their opening-game win, France remain in the top three of FIFA rankings. However, a win, tie or loss against Iraq today could affect their position.

France currently sit in second place in the FIFA World Rankings. As things stand, Argentina, France, and Spain are engaged in a three-team carousel in which they constantly shuffle positions. Ahead of Iraq’s game, however, France are at No. 2, while Argentina sit first and Spain third.

As for Iraq’s updated FIFA ranking ahead of their matchup with Les Bleus, the Lions of Mesopotamia are the No. 63 ranked team in the world. In a game that could send France through to the round of 32 in the 2026 World Cup, the two sides’ FIFA rankings could undergo changes, too.

Advertisement

France’s FIFA ranking history

Since the FIFA World Rankings were first introduced in 1992, France have been a staple at the top of the charts. It’s little surprise considering the amount of talent Les Bleus have seen through their ranks and the fact they’ve won two World Cups, as well as reached four World Cup finals.

Kylian Mbappe #10 of France

France’s best rank in history was first place, where they’ve sat a couple of times. Since 1992, France have been in first place four times (in 2001, 2002, 2018, and 2026). However, Les Bleus have only finished a year ranked No. 1 once, and that was in 2001. Not in 1998, 2006, 2018, or 2022, years in which they reached World Cup finals.

Advertisement

As for his worst rank in FIFA World Rankings history, that came in 2010, when they were at No. 27. It’s no surprise considering France’s disastrous 2010 World Cup, in which they were knocked out in the group stage and went down a rabbit hole in one of the worst national team crises in their history. Their lowest final rank, however, was a 25th-place finish in 2015.

France’s last five games

Entering their World Cup matchup with Iraq at Philadelphia Stadium in Pennsylvania, France have 1,887.11 points in the FIFA Rankings. That’s largely thanks to their recent hot streak. In their last five outings, France have won four and lost only one.

France defeated Brazil (2-1), Colombia (3-1), and Northern Ireland (3-1) in international friendlies, as well as recording a 3-1 win over Senegal in soccer’s biggest tournament. Their lone loss in this stretch was a 2-1 defeat against Ivory Coast prior to the start of the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.