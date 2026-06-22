What happens if France win, tie or lose vs Iraq today at the 2026 World Cup?

France’s future at the 2026 FIFA World Cup could be tied to the final result of their match against Iraq at Philadelphia Stadium.

France have an interesting Group I matchup against Iraq, in what is expected to be a packed Philadelphia Stadium full of fans. Les Bleus’ future in the competition could change depending on whether they win, draw, or lose this match.

The successful debut against Senegal gives them some breathing room heading into their next matches. However, the French are looking to secure their place among the teams that have already reached the knockout stages.

With an elite-level lineup agaist Iraq, Didier Deschamps aims to continue on a strong path to reach another World Cup final. Mbappe and his teammates need another victory to fully get into contention.

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What happens if France defeat Iraq?

If France defeat Iraq, even without Aurelien Tchouameni in the starting XI, they would reach six points and secure a Round of 32 berth while temporarily sitting alone at the top of the group. Then, depending on Norway’s match, if the Vikings beat Senegal, they would share first place.

Aurelien Tchouameni of France runs with the ball.

What happens if France and Iraq tie?

If France and Iraq tie on Matchday 2 of Group I, Les Bleus would move to four points and remain in contention at the top of the group. However, if Norway win their match, France would drop to second place.

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What happens if France lose to Iraq?

If France lose to Iraq, this would be the worst-case scenario for Les Bleus. Iraq would draw level with them in the standings, and the table could tighten even further depending on the result between Norway and Senegal later.

2026 World Cup Group I standings ahead of Matchday 2