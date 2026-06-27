In which city and stadium are England vs Panama playing today? Weather, attendance for 2026 World Cup game

One of the biggest stadiums of the 2026 World Cup takes center stage as England face Panama in Group L.

England and Panama meet in the final Group L match of the 2026 World Cup with very different objectives. The Three Lions are aiming to finish first in the group, a result that would give them a more favorable path through the knockout stage.

On the other side, Panama have already been eliminated but they’re still chasing a first-ever victory in FIFA World Cup history before heading home. It’s been a bittersweet tournament as they deserved better results against Ghana and Croatia.

The match also takes place at one of the tournament’s most iconic venues, a stadium that will host the biggest game of the competition just a few weeks from now.

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What city is hosting England vs Panama?

England and Panama are playing in New Jersey. The match is being held at New York/New Jersey Stadium, one of the premier venues of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The stadium has played a major role throughout the tournament and will also host the World Cup final on July 19.

What is the weather forecast for England vs Panama?

Weather conditions are expected to be warm and humid. The forecast calls for a temperature of 24°C (75.2°F), with a 72% chance of rain and humidity around 73%.

What is the attendance for England vs Panama?

A crowd of 80,663 fans is expected for today’s Group L clash between England and Panama. That figure represents a near-capacity atmosphere at New York/New Jersey Stadium, creating another great setting for one of the final matches of the group stage.