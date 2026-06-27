England’s FIFA ranking updated for 2026 World Cup game today vs Panama

England have stayed inside FIFA's top four throughout the 2026 World Cup, but today's match against Panama could still have a major impact.

England have enjoyed a solid start to the 2026 World Cup, opening their campaign with a great victory over Croatia before being held to a surprising draw by Ghana.

Those results have left the Three Lions in an excellent position to win Group L and advance to the Round of 32. With stars such as Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham leading the squad, England are also hoping a deep World Cup run will strengthen their standing among the world’s elite teams.

The tournament has already affected England’s FIFA ranking, even though the Three Lions have managed to remain inside the world’s top four. The game with Panama is very important for the list.

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What is England’s current FIFA ranking?

England are currently ranked No. 4 in the FIFA World Ranking with 1,829.82 points. Unlike several other top national teams, England have not changed positions since the start of the 2026 World Cup, maintaining their place among the world’s four highest-ranked sides.

How has the World Cup affected England’s FIFA ranking?

England earned 19.66 FIFA ranking points thanks to their impressive 4-2 victory over Croatia in the tournament opener. However, the scoreless draw against Ghana proved costly, causing the Three Lions to lose 17.66 points. Although the net impact has been relatively small, every result matters in the battle among the world’s highest-ranked national teams.

What would happen to England’s FIFA ranking with a win vs Panama?

A victory over Panama would allow England to add more FIFA ranking points and reinforce their position inside the top four. It would also provide another confidence boost ahead of the Round of 32, where tougher opponents await.

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Could England drop in the FIFA rankings?

Yes. Because Panama are currently ranked No. 42 in the FIFA World Ranking, failing to beat Los Canaleros would have a significant impact on England’s rating. A draw, or especially a loss, would cost the Three Lions valuable ranking points and could result in a notable drop in the next FIFA ranking update.