Who is the referee for Netherlands vs Morocco today at the 2026 World Cup?

One of the most experienced and renowned referees will be in charge of officiating the Round of 32 showdown between the Netherlands and Morocco.

The Netherlands and Morocco go head to head in a tight showdown at Estadio Monterrey in Mexico. Both sides know what will happen with a win, a tie, or a loss, and so does referee Wilton Sampaio, who has been tasked with officiating one of the most evenly matched duels of the 2026 World Cup’s Round of 32.

Just as difficult as predicting the winner of this high-stakes matchup is, it might be just as difficult to predict what will happen on the pitch as the Netherlands and Morocco meet in an elimination game. Both sides starred in emotional and memorable knockout-stage games at the 2022 World Cup, and this year could be no different.

Thus, Sampaio will be put to the test. The Brazilian has more than enough experience under his belt, however. This won’t be his first rodeo, and having officiated tense games in CONMEBOL’s Copa Libertadores, he has all the tools to keep the game in check.

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If all else fails, he can resort to the yellow and red cards in his pocket. So far at the 2026 World Cup, he’s shown that his hand won’t tremble when it comes to meting out justice on the pitch. With the uniforms for Netherlands vs. Morocco confirmed, Sampaio will wear a black shirt.

Wilton Sampaio during 2026 World Cup opener.

Sampaio in 2026 World Cup

Sampaio was the match official in the 2026 World Cup’s curtain-raiser between Mexico and South Africa. To anyone unfamiliar with his officiating, Sampaio made quite the first impression. He showed three players red cards during that game.

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Sampaio also became one of the biggest memes of the tournament after explaining a VAR decision to the stadium in English that left South Africa’s Khuliso Mudau completely baffled. The image quickly made its way around the globe and across social media.

Sampaio also refereed the group-stage game between Norway and Senegal. Contrary to that first showing, he didn’t issue any cards—yellow or red—in that matchup. As the Netherlands and Morocco go head to head, the Oranje and Atlas Lions can only wonder which version of the Brazilian referee they will get.

The first meme from the World Cup



Referee Wilton Sampaio was explaining the VAR decision through the stadium’s public address system, but no one could understand a word, including the players standing next to him. pic.twitter.com/1MfjCPiTh0 — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) June 12, 2026

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Full referee list for Netherlands vs. Morocco

Sampaio won’t be alone. He will be joined by assistant referees Bruno Pires and Bruno Boschilia, both fellow Brazilians, on the touchlines. The fourth official will be Cristian Garay Reyes (Chile), while fellow countryman Jose Retamal Silva will serve as the reserve assistant referee, ready to jump in if a referee gets injured in this 2026 World Cup game.

Jose Gallo (Colombia) will be the Video Assistant Referee (VAR), with Leodan Gonzalez (Uruguay) and Armando Villarreal (USA) serving as AVAR and SVAR, respectively. All in all, South American authorities will be mostly in charge as European and African powerhouses collide.

Referee: Wilton Sampaio

Assistant Referee 1: Bruno Pires

Assistant Referee 2: Bruno Boschilia

Fourth official: Cristian Garay Reyes

Reserve Assistant Referee: Jose Retamal Silva

VAR: Jose Gallo

AVAR: Leodan Gonzalez

SVAR: Armando Villarreal