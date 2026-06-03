Argentina could reportedly make roster change before 2026 World Cup with Aston Villa’s Buendia attentive

Argentina continue their preparations for the 2026 World Cup, and their final roster could undergo potential changes. A recent report from DSports on X revealed that Aston Villa player Emiliano Buendia could potentially be called up in place of the injured Nicolas Paz.

The report indicates a request for Buendia to delay his vacation, after having been crowned Europa League champion just days ago. His immediate future could change drastically if Paz is unable to recover.

Also, according to insider Gaston Edul on X, the Como midfielder has not yet recovered from his knee injury and is undergoing specialized treatment in an effort to get back to full fitness. In that case, Buendia’s name is among the options being considered as his replacement.

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Injury concerns plaguing Argentina

As Lionel Scaloni finalizes his squad preparations, injuries are casting a shadow over the national team with several high-profile players dealing with physical issues at a critical time. Captain Lionel Messi tops the list as he recovers from a hamstring inflammation, while star goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez is managing a fractured finger on his right hand that has limited his training load.

Leandro Paredes of Argentina (left) arrives with teammates for the FIFA World Cup 2026.

The defensive lines are similarly depleted; both Gonzalo Montiel and Nahuel Molina are dealing with muscle tears, leaving the right-back position heavily exposed. Additionally, midfielder Leandro Paredes is working through hamstring strain, forcing the coaching staff to carefully monitor their key veterans ahead of the upcoming fixtures.

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What’s next for Argentina?

As part of their final preparations to defend their title at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Argentina will play two pre-tournament friendlies in the United States. They will first face Honduras this Saturday, June 6, at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas.

Following that match, Lionel Scaloni‘s squad will travel to Alabama to take on Iceland on Tuesday, June 9, at Jordan-Hare Stadium. These two warm-up fixtures will serve as the final testing ground for the reigning world champions before they make their official tournament debut against Algeria on June 16 in Kansas City.