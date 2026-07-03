Argentina’s FIFA ranking updated ahead of 2026 World Cup Round of 32 vs Cape Verde

Lionel Messi and Argentina aim to come through the Round of 32 of the 2026 World Cup unscathed, and to do so they must overcome Cape Verde in Miami.

Argentina’s future in the 2026 World Cup will depend on whether they win, tie, or lose against Cape Verde. Their current FIFA ranking make them the clear favorite on paper, but they will need to prove it once the ball starts rolling at Miami Stadium.

France’s recent victory over Sweden moved Les Bleus into sole leadership of the FIFA rankings, pushing Argentina into second place, albeit with a game in hand. La Albiceleste currently hold 1,907.40 points, a total that could increase if they secure qualification.

Cape Verde’s position in the rankings is significantly lower. The Blue Sharks sit 64th, and any result other than a defeat would likely go down in the country’s soccer history.

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Argentina’s unbeaten run

Argentina enjoyed a flawless and undefeated group stage campaign at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, securing the top spot in Group J with three consecutive victories. The Albiceleste kicked off their tournament with a commanding 3–0 win over Algeria, followed by a solid 2–0 victory against Austria.

Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina celebrates scoring his team’s third goal.

They wrapped up the opening stage by comfortably defeating Jordan 3–1, showcasing a dominant form as they head into the knockout rounds.

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What awaits Argentina in a potential Round of 16?

Argentina are the clear favorite against Cape Verde, but they will need to back that up on the pitch. If they secure qualification, they will face Egypt (who defeated Australia) next Tuesday, July 7, at Atlanta Stadium.