What is the furthest Cape Verde has gone at a FIFA World Cup?

Cape Verde have written an amazing chapter for their history at the 2026 World Cup.

Cape Verde have already made history at the 2026 World Cup. After qualifying for the tournament for the first time, the African squad exceeded every expectation by advancing to the Round of 32.

Simply reaching the World Cup was a landmark achievement for a country of roughly 500,000 people. Going on to survive the group stage has ensured that this generation of players and the coaching staff will forever be remembered as pioneers of Cape Verdean soccer.

Regardless of what happens next during the knockout stages facing Lionel Messi and Argentina, the 2026 World Cup will stand as the greatest accomplishment in the history of the national team.

Advertisement

What’s the best performance of Cape Verde in World Cup history?

The furthest Cape Verde have ever reached at a World Cup is the Round of 32. The 2026 edition marked the nation’s first appearance at the tournament, making every victory, point, and milestone part of a historic campaign.

What’s Cape Verde record at the 2026 World Cup?

Cape Verde emerged as one of the biggest surprises of the 2026 World Cup by finishing second in Group H. The African side earned three impressive draws against Spain, Uruguay, and Saudi Arabia to secure a place in the knockout stage, proving they could compete with far more established soccer nations. Those performances turned Cape Verde into one of the tournament’s breakout teams.

What’s Cape Verde’s history before the World Cup?

Cape Verde’s rise did not begin in 2026. The team had already shown significant progress by reaching the quarterfinals of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast, matching their best-ever finish at the continental tournament after also reaching the last eight in 2013. Even so, few expected the Blue Sharks to make such an immediate impact on soccer’s biggest stage.

Advertisement

2026 World Cup: What’s the size of Cape Verde?

Cape Verde’s success is even more impressive when considering the country’s size. The island nation covers just over 4,000 square kilometers and has a population of approximately 500,000 people.

For a nation of that scale to reach the knockout stage of a FIFA World Cup is a remarkable achievement and one of the greatest underdog stories of the 2026 tournament.