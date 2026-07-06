FIFA’s Folarin Balogun decision leads France to appeal yellow card for potential World Cup semifinal

France can take advantage of FIFA's decision on Folarin Balogun to appeal a yellow card in the event of a matchup in the semifinals of the 2026 World Cup.

FIFA made the controversial decision to overturn the red card received by Folarin Balogun in the Round of 32 match between USA and Bosnia. Facing this situation, the French Soccer Federation appealed to the governing body to do the same with the yellow card Michael Olise received in the Round of 16 duel against Paraguay in the 2026 World Cup.

The winger was booked following an altercation with Matias Galarza, who fell to the ground clutching his face, though replays showed the Bayern Munich forward was only holding his jersey. The caution would mean Olise misses a hypothetical World Cup semifinal if he sees another yellow card and France advance from their quarterfinal match against Morocco.

Under the circumstances, this would seemingly be “fair” as unprecedented events are unfolding in a World Cup, and FIFA will not want to make the host look bad—especially when it is said that everything happened after a phone call from Donald Trump to Gianni Infantino regarding Balogun’s red card.

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Other players on the brink for France

Olise is not the only one on the ropes; Bradley Barcola and Manu Kone, who were also warned against Paraguay, face the same suspension in the event of another yellow card. However, an appeal for Olise is more likely due to the high level, world-class form, and importance he is carrying for France.

Michael Olise #11 of France.

FIFA issue punishment

Despite the decision sparking tremendous controversy—ensuring Balogun starts in the matchup against Belgium and leaving Mauricio Pochettino celebrating his presence—FIFA has decided to fine the forward while upholding the decision to overturn his expulsion.

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As the FIFA Disciplinary Committee explained on why Balogun can play against Belgium, they put their approach on full display. “On 5 July 2026, the FIFA Disciplinary Committee found Balogun guilty of both infringements, imposed a one-match suspension (suspended on probation for one year) and a USD 40,000 fine, and notified the parties of the decision,” FIFA’s latest statement on the polarizing overturning of Balogun’s ban read.

“In addition to the suspended match ban, the FIFA Disciplinary Committee imposed a fine of USD 40,000, allocating half of the amount to the violation of Article 14 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code and half to the violation of Article 66 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code.”

Regardless, Belgium were left astonished following this resolution. Furthermore, direct complaints have been received from Belgium coach Rudi Garcia after the decision was made—something that will surely go down in history among the negative marks of this World Cup.