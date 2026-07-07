What is Colombia’s FIFA ranking ahead of 2026 World Cup Round of 16 vs Switzerland?

Colombia enters its high-stakes 2026 World Cup matchup against Switzerland riding a wave of momentum, having steadily climbed the FIFA world rankings to secure its current position ahead of the critical Round of 16 clash.

Anticipation is reaching a fever pitch ahead of the high-stakes 2026 World Cup Round of 16 clash between Switzerland and Colombia, especially now that the officiating crew has been locked in. As the final match on the Round of 16 slate, both fanbases are ready to pack the stadium, with the host city and venue officially set to provide an electric backdrop for this win-or-go-home showdown.

Meanwhile, the Colombian side head into the match bolstered by a newly updated FIFA world ranking. Colombia has surged up to the No. 11 spot, climbing two positions on the heels of their hard-fought victory over Ghana and a shocking, early tournament exit by powerhouse Germany.

Colombia’s coaching staff is also fully aware of Switzerland’s updated position in the global pecking order. Holding the higher seed heading into the fixture, the South American giants will look to leverage that ranking advantage as a positive omen when the whistle blows.

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With Switzerland and Colombia completely dialed in on Vancouver’s matchday weather forecast and localized playing conditions, expectations continue to skyrocket for what promises to be a highly tactical, intense battle on the pitch.

Colombia’s recent FIFA ranking trajectory

By vaulting up two spots, Colombia has solidified its status as a model of consistency, anchoring itself firmly inside the world’s top 15. Here is a look at how the Colombian squad has fluctuated in the global standings since late 2024:

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October 2024: 10th

November – December 2024: 12th

April – July 2025: 14th

September – December 2025: 13th

January 2026: 14th

April – June 2026: 13th

With kickoff times finalized and full U.S. broadcast and live-streaming details officially confirmed for Switzerland and Colombia, this heavyweight matchup will draw the curtain on the 2026 World Cup Round of 16, and for the victor, a coveted quarterfinal berth looms large on the horizon.