What is Switzerland’s FIFA ranking for 2026 World Cup Round of 16 vs Colombia?

Ahead of their critical 2026 World Cup showdown against Colombia, Switzerland takes the pitch with a clear picture of where they stand on the global stage following FIFA's latest real-time ranking updates.

A high-stakes showdown is brewing at the 2026 World Cup as Switzerland and Colombia prepare to clash in the Round of 16. While Colombia navigates the razor-thin margins of knockout-stage scenarios, the Swiss squad heads into the match bolstered by a fresh update to the FIFA world rankings.

Following a decisive victory over Algeria in the Round of 32, Switzerland has climbed to 14th place in the global standings. Backed by 1,696.30 points, La Nati has surged up four positions since the tournament began, carrying immense momentum into this critical phase.

With Colombia also sporting an updated ranking for this heavyweight fixture, fans can expect a masterclass from both sides, even as Colombia grapple with the looming uncertainty surrounding the potential absence of vital talisman Jhon Cordoba.

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Now that the officiating crew has been officially locked in for Switzerland vs. Colombia, the countdown is on to see who punch their ticket to the quarterfinals in what shapes up to be a defining match for both nations.

Granit Xhaka during a Switzerland game.

Switzerland’s recent FIFA ranking trajectory

Reaching the No. 14 spot marks Switzerland’s highest ranking in the last two years, and they are hungry to solidify that status with a statement win over Colombia. Here is a look at how the Swiss team has fluctuated in the FIFA rankings from 2024 leading up to the 2026 tournament:

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October 2024: 17th

November 2024 – April 2025: 20th

July 2025: 19th

September – December 2025: 17th

January 2026: 18th

April – June 2026: 19th

With Vancouver’s ideal weather conditions locked in, the stage is perfectly set. All that’s left is for kickoff time to arrive, with full U.S. broadcast and live-streaming details already confirmed for eager fans across the States.