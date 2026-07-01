Belgium vs Senegal: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a 2026 World Cup match on July 1, 2026

|Match Summary
|Match
|Belgium vs Senegal
|Tournament
|2026 World Cup
|Date
|Wednesday, July 1, 2026
|Time
|4:00 PM (ET) / 1:00 PM (PT)
|TV Channels
|FS1, Telemundo
|Live Stream
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, Peacock Premium
How to watch Belgium vs Senegal in the USA
Viewers in the United States can watch the action live on FS1 and Telemundo through traditional cable and satellite providers.
The match is also streaming on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, and Peacock Premium. Don’t miss the action.
Can I watch Belgium vs Senegal for free?
Fans across the United States can stream this exciting matchup live on Fubo and DirecTV Stream, with both platforms offering eligible new users a free five-day trial.
Available nationwide, both services let viewers enjoy every decisive moment of the match from the opening whistle through the final seconds.
Match Preview: What’s at stake?
Belgium and Senegal are set for a high-stakes showdown with a place in the next round on the line. Belgium secured qualification with a crucial Matchday 3 victory over New Zealand after a shaky start.
Meanwhile, Senegal pulled off one of the tournament’s biggest turnarounds, crushing Iraq 5-0 in their final group game after entering the match without a point.
With Kevin De Bruyne‘s Belgium and Sadio Mané‘s Senegal both carrying momentum, this matchup promises plenty of drama.
Sadio Mane of Senegal – Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Belgium vs Senegal: Predicted Lineups
Belgium (4-2-3-1): Thibaut Courtois, Timothy Castagne, Arthur Theate, Brandon Mechele, Maxim De Cuyper, Hans Vanaken, Youri Tielemans, Leandro Trossard, Kevin De Bruyne, Jérémy Doku, Charles De Ketelaere.
Senegal (4-3-3): Edouard Mendy; Ismail Jakobs, Abdou Diallo Seck, Moussa Niakhaté, Krépin Diatta; Lamine Camara, Idrissa Gana Gueye, Habib Diarra; Sadio Mané, Nicolas Jackson, Ismaïla Sarr.
What time is the Belgium vs Senegal match?
The match kicks off today, July 1, at 4:00 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:
Eastern Time: 4:00 PM
Central Time: 3:00 PM
Mountain Time: 2:00 PM
Pacific Time: 1:00 PM