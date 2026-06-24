Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Qatar: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a 2026 World Cup match on June 24, 2026

|Match Summary
|Match
|Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Qatar
|Tournament
|2026 World Cup
|Date
|Wednesday, June 24, 2026
|Time
|3:00 PM (ET) / 12:00 PM (PT)
|TV Channels
|FS1, Telemundo
|Live Stream
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, Peacock Premium
How to watch Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Qatar in the USA
Fans across the United States can watch this highly anticipated contest live on FS1 and Telemundo through traditional TV coverage.
Streaming options include Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, and Peacock Premium. Be sure to tune in for this thrilling clash.
Can I watch Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Qatar for free?
Viewers in the United States can watch this marquee matchup live on Fubo and DirecTV Stream. New users may qualify for a free five-day trial.
Each service offers live coverage across the country, giving viewers access to every major play and pivotal moment as it unfolds.
Match Preview: What’s at stake?
Everything will be on the line when Bosnia and Qatar meet in a must-win Group Stage clash. Both teams are looking to bounce back from heavy defeats, with Bosnia losing 4-1 to Switzerland and Qatar falling 6-0 to Canada.
A win is crucial for either side to reach four points and remain in contention for a place among the tournament’s best third-place finishers, making this a high-pressure showdown with plenty at stake.
Akram Afif of Qatar – Alex Grimm/Getty Images
Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Qatar: Predicted Lineups
Bosnia and Herzegovina (4-4-2): Nikola Vasilj; Amar Dedić, Nikola Katić, Tarik Muharemovic, Sead Kolašinac; A. Memić, Benjamin Tahirovic, Ivan Šunjić, Kerim Alajbegovic; Ermedin Demirović, Edin Džeko.
Qatar (4-4-2): Mahmud Abunada; Ayoub Al Oui, P. Miguel Correia, Boualem Khoukhi, Homam Ahmed; Jassem Abdulsallam, Assim Madibo, Gueye Laye, Edmilson Junior; Y. Abdel Razaq Youssef, Akram Afif.
What time is the Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Qatar match?
The match kicks off today, June 24, at 3:00 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:
Eastern Time: 3:00 PM
Central Time: 2:00 PM
Mountain Time: 1:00 PM
Pacific Time: 12:00 PM