Thomas Tuchel defends himself after England’s World Cup elimination vs Argentina

Thomas Tuchel took on his critics head-on after England suffered a heartbreaking elimination at the hands of Argentina in the 2026 World Cup.

Thomas Tuchel can sense the critics coming for him after England were eliminated from the 2026 World Cup by Argentina. Still, he’s willing to go down swinging. He made that clear with a loud and clear message after the Three Lions squandered a lead late in the game.

“It’s easy to say my decisions were wrong after the defeat,” Tuchel stated, via Fabrizio Romano, and even doubled down. “Today we played one of our best games. Maybe our best game. We have no regrets”.

England held a 1-0 lead until the 84th minute but adopted a passive approach, allowing Argentina to take control of possession and threaten Jordan Pickford’s goal. In the end, it all backfired as Lionel Messi led Argentina’s seven-minute comeback. Hindsight is 20/20, but the head coach’s decision looked risky well before Enzo Fernandez netted the equalizer and the Three Lions’ house of cards came crashing down.

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