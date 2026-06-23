In which city and stadium are Croatia vs Panama playing today? Attendance, weather for WC game

Croatia and Panama meet in a pivotal 2026 FIFA World Cup showdown with valuable Group L points at stake. Before kickoff, several factors surrounding the match could shape the atmosphere and the action on the field.

Croatia and Panama meet in a pivotal Group L showdown at the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Tuesday night, with both teams knowing that anything less than a positive result could seriously damage their hopes of reaching the KO stage.

The match will take place at Toronto Stadium, the FIFA-designated name for BMO Field, one of Canada’s host venues for the tournament. Located along Toronto’s waterfront, the stadium is expected to welcome a large crowd.

Luka Modric‘s team are looking to bounce back after a loss to England, while Panama are still searching for their first-ever World Cup victory after falling to Ghana in dramatic fashion.

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What is the attendance expected for Croatia vs Panama?

A crowd of more than 40,000 fans is expected for Croatia vs Panama at Toronto Stadium on Tuesday night. While FIFA had not released an official attendance figure before kickoff, the match is being played at Toronto Stadium, a venue configured to hold more than 43,000 spectators during the tournament.

Petar Sucic during a training session one day ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group L match (Source: Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The game carries significant importance for both nations after opening-match defeats in Group L. Croatia fell 4-2 to England, while Panama suffered a heartbreaking 1-0 loss to Ghana, making this a virtual must-win contest for both.

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Although the official attendance will not be confirmed until after kickoff, organizers are anticipating another lively atmosphere in Toronto as Croatia and Panama battle to keep their hopes of advancing to the Round of 32 alive.

What is the weather forecast for Croatia vs Panama today?

Weather conditions are expected to be favorable, with no major weather-related disruptions forecast for the match in Toronto. The game is scheduled for a 7 p.m. local kickoff and temperatures are expected to remain comfortable.

There is only a limited risk of extreme heat affecting the contest. Climate Central’s World Cup forecast indicates just a 9% chance of performance-impairing heat — defined as temperatures above 82.4°F (28°C) — for the Group L showdown.

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Those conditions should allow both teams to play at a high tempo without concerns. That could be especially important for Croatia, whose experienced core features veterans such as Luka Modric and Ivan Perisic.