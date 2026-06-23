What is Panama’s updated FIFA ranking for game vs Croatia at 2026 World Cup?

Panama faces a crucial match against Croatia, with its FIFA ranking adjusted following its 2026 World Cup opener.

Panama’s original FIFA ranking entering the 2026 World Cup has shifted. Ahead of its high-stakes clash against Croatia, the Concacaf squad finds itself navigating the tournament with a new global standing.

Panama faced Ghana in its 2026 World Cup debut. In a match where Ghana’s goalkeeper had to be subbed off, it was ultimately the African squad that emerged victorious with a narrow 1-0 scoreline.

Following this opening defeat, FIFA updated Panama’s global ranking. The Central Americans now hold the 40th position in the world, dropping six spots from their original tournament placement.

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Croatia also dropped places after its debut

Croatia, officially designated by the FIFA country code HRV, also slid down the live rankings. Luka Modric’s squad was originally positioned in 11th place, but its tournament debut was far from ideal.

Croatia suffered a 4-2 defeat against England—who firmly maintained its 4th position in the rankings—in a match that proved costly for the Vatreni. Now, the 2018 World Cup runners-up desperately need a victory against Panama to get back on track.

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If Croatia defeats Panama, in a game to be played at an outstanding stadium, it will climb to three points. The Kockasti would still control their own destiny, setting up a vital showdown against Ghana in the group stage finale.

Panama can’t afford a defeat

A second consecutive defeat for Panama would be disastrous. While Los Canaleros would not be mathematically eliminated just yet, they would face the monumental task of needing a win against heavyweights England, alongside a complex chain of outside results, to advance to the Round of 32.

Unfortunately for Panama, its history against England on the world stage offers little comfort. The two squads previously met at Russia 2018, where the Three Lions crushed the Central Americans 6-1 in the group stage.