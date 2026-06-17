Why is Croatia HRV? The meaning behind the three-letter tag

Even before the whistle blew on their 2026 World Cup debut, Croatia made some noise as fans wonder what's the story behind "HRV".

Croatia are expected to be one of the most entertaining teams at the 2026 World Cup. However, they have left fans wondering why they use the three-letter code “HRV.”

The reason is quite simple: Croatia is called Hrvatska in Croatian. Hrvatska is a word made up of two main components: Hrvat means “Croat,” while the suffix –ska roughly means “the land of.” Thus, Hrvatska roughly translates to “Land of the Croats,” and as the name was adapted into English, Croatia emerged.

Still, Croatians stay close to their roots, and their country will always be Hrvatska. As for “HRV,” that is Croatia’s three-letter code under the International Organization for Standardization (ISO). Although Croatia use “CRO” as their three-letter code during the 2026 World Cup, their use of “HRV” has raised some confusion among fans.

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Why does Croatia’s crest say ‘HNS’?

While Hrvatska is the official name for Croatia, the shirts worn by Luka Modrić and his teammates during the 2026 World Cup feature “HNS” on the crest. That is the acronym for the Croatian Football Federation in the country’s official language: Hrvatski nogometni savez.

Other teams that raised confusion

The uncertainty around Croatia’s Alpha-3 code isn’t exclusive to Vatreni. In fact, there are a dozen of national teams in the 2026 World Cup that have raised questions about their three-letter codes and why they aren’t exactly like fans would have guessed. One curious case is why Austria is “AUT”, while Australia is “AUS” at the 2026 World Cup. But it doesn’t end there.

Similar cases have occurred with teams such as Saudi Arabia, which uses “KSA”; DR Congo, which uses “COD”; and Ivory Coast, which uses “CIV” at the 2026 World Cup. As the world comes together for soccer’s biggest tournament, these kinds of confusions tend to surface.

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Close up look at Croatia’s crest.

Croatia’s group in 2026 World Cup

Croatia share Group L with England, Ghana, and Panama. Although Croatia mostly appear as “CRO” on graphics and banners during the World Cup, they may occasionally be referred to as “HRV.” As for the other three teams in the group, there is no such confusion. England is “ENG,” Ghana is “GHA,” and Panama is “PAN.”