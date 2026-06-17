DR Congo’s population, location and language: More about Portugal’s 2026 World Cup opponent

Portugal faces a fascinating challenge in DR Congo, a nation of more than 100 million people in Central Africa. From Kinshasa to its multilingual culture, the Leopards bring far more than soccer talent to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Portugal‘s group at the 2026 FIFA World Cup offers fans a chance to learn more about one of the tournament’s most intriguing participants: DR Congo, whose abbreviation has been designated as “COD”.

The African nation is best known for its growing soccer pedigree and talented players competing across Europe. After 52 years away—one of the longest absences ever recorded—the country is back on the World Cup stage.

The Democratic Republic of the Congo‘s population is estimated at over 116.5 million in 2026, making it one of Africa’s most populous nations, while French remains the official language alongside four recognized national languages.

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How many FIFA World Cups has DR Congo played in?

DR Congo has played in two FIFA World Cups: 1974 and 2026. The country’s first appearance came in West Germany in 1974 under the name Zaire, while its second came after qualifying for the 2026 tournament.

Fans of DR Congo show their support from the stands during the international friendly match (Source: Pau Barrena/Getty Images)

The 52-year gap between appearances is one of the longest in World Cup history. For generations of Congolese fans, the 2026 qualification represented a historic achievement and a chance to create new memories on the global stage.

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The Leopards now have an opportunity to surpass the achievements of the 1974 team and deliver the country’s best-ever World Cup performance, with a talented lineup featuring stars such as captain Chancel Mbemba.

Where is DR Congo located?

DR Congo is located in Central Africa and borders nine countries. The nation occupies a strategic position in the heart of the continent and shares frontiers with: Angola, Zambia, Tanzania, Burundi, Rwanda, Uganda, South Sudan, the Central African Republic and the Republic of the Congo.

Covering roughly 2.3 million square kilometers, it is the second-largest country in Africa by land area, trailing only Algeria. Its territory includes vast tropical rainforests, major river systems, and significant mineral resources.

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The country also possesses a short Atlantic coastline and is home to the Congo River, one of the world’s largest rivers by volume. The river has played a crucial role in transportation, trade, and the development of the country for centuries.

What language is spoken in DR Congo?

French is the official language of DR Congo. It is the primary language used in government, education, national media and official communications throughout the country. The country also recognizes four major national languages:

Lingala

Swahili

Kikongo (often referred to as Kituba)

Tshiluba

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These languages are widely spoken in different regions and reflect the country’s remarkable cultural diversity. DR Congo is one of the most linguistically diverse countries in Africa, with more than 200 languages spoken across its territory.

Many Congolese people grow up speaking multiple languages, using a local language at home, a regional lingua franca such as Lingala or Swahili, and French for education or professional purposes. This diversity is also reflected on DR Congo’s 2026 World Cup roster, which includes many players born abroad.

What is the capital of DR Congo?

The capital of DR Congo is Kinshasa. Located on the southern bank of the Congo River, it serves as the political, economic and cultural center of the country. The city has long been the heart of the national team’s support base in soccer.

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Kinshasa is also one of the largest cities in Africa. Recent population estimates place the metropolitan area at more than 20 million residents, making it one of the continent’s fastest-growing urban centers.

The city is often described as the world’s largest Francophone city, with French serving as the language of administration, education, and public life. Lingala remains one of the most commonly spoken languages in daily interactions.