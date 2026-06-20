Ecuador vs Curacao: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a 2026 World Cup match on June 20, 2026

Ecuador will take on Curacao at the Kansas City Stadium for Matchday 2 of FIFA World Cup group stage. Both rivals debuted with a defeat and are looking to recover. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Ecuador vs Curacao Tournament 2026 World Cup Date Saturday, June 20, 2026 Time 8:00 PM (ET) / 5:00 PM (PT) TV Channels FS1, Telemundo Live Stream Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, Peacock Premium

How to watch Ecuador vs Curacao in the USA

Viewers across the United States will be able to watch this highly awaited contest live on FS1 and Telemundo through traditional TV coverage.

The match will also be available on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, and Peacock Premium. Don’t miss this exciting clash.

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Can I watch Ecuador vs Curacao for free?

Viewers across the U.S. can stream this marquee matchup live on Fubo or DirecTV Stream, with both platforms currently providing a complimentary five-day trial for qualifying new users.

Available nationwide through either streaming option, the broadcast delivers every moment of the contest live, from the first whistle to the final seconds.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

A high-stakes showdown awaits as Curacao and Ecuador battle to keep their qualification dreams alive. Curacao enters after a lopsided 7-1 loss to Germany, a result that exposed major weaknesses but did little to eliminate their chances of advancing.

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Ecuador, meanwhile, is under pressure following a hard-fought 1-0 defeat to Ivory Coast that left them with little margin for error.

With both teams needing three points, this matchup could determine which side heads into the final matchday with a realistic path to the next round and which one sees its hopes fade.

Leandro Bacuna of Curacao – Molly Darlington/Getty Images

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Ecuador vs Curacao: Predicted Lineups

Ecuador (4-3-3): Hernán Galíndez; Ángelo Preciado, Félix Torres, Piero Hincapié, Pervis Estupiñán; Alan Franco, Moisés Caicedo, Kendry Páez; Gonzalo Plata, Enner Valencia, Kevin Rodríguez.

Curacao (5-4-1): Eloy Room; Joshua Brenet, Juriën Gaari, Armando Obispo, Roshon van Eijma, Sherel Floranus; Kenji Gorré, Juninho Bacuna, Leandro Bacuna, Livano Comenencia; Gervane Kastaneer.

What time is the Ecuador vs Curacao match?

The match kicks off today, June 20, at 8:00 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

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Eastern Time: 8:00 PM

Central Time: 7:00 PM

Mountain Time: 6:00 PM

Pacific Time: 5:00 PM