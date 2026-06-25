Ecuador vs Germany: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a 2026 World Cup match on June 25, 2026

Ecuador takes on Germany at the New York New Jersey Stadium for Matchday 3 of FIFA World Cup group stage. Ecuador plays for qualification against a Germany that has already qualified. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Ecuador vs Germany Tournament 2026 World Cup Date Thursday, June 25, 2026 Time 4:00 PM (ET) / 1:00 PM (PT) TV Channels FOX, Telemundo Live Stream Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, Peacock Premium

How to watch Ecuador vs Germany in the USA

Fans across the United States will be able to watch this highly anticipated contest live on FOX and Telemundo through traditional TV coverage.

Streaming is also available on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, and Peacock Premium. Don’t miss the action.

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Can I watch Ecuador vs Germany for free?

Fans in the United States can watch this marquee matchup live on Fubo or DirecTV Stream. Eligible new users may also qualify for a free five-day trial.

Each service delivers live coverage across the country, giving fans access to every major play, pivotal sequence, and game-changing moment as it unfolds.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Germany enters its final group-stage match with momentum after a hard-fought win over Ivory Coast secured a place in the knockout round, something the nation failed to achieve at the last two World Cups.

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Now, the Germans will look to finish the group stage strong. Ecuador faces a much steeper challenge after a surprising draw with Curaçaoleft it with just one point from two matches.

The Ecuadorians are still alive, but they likely need a victory over Germany and a favorable result in the Curaçao-Ivory Coast clash to advance.

Enner Valencia of Ecuador – Charlotte Wilson/Getty Images

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Ecuador vs Germany: Predicted Lineups

Ecuador (3-1-4-2): Hernán Galíndez; Willian Pacho, Piero Hincapié, Pervis Estupiñán; Alan Franco, Jordy Alcívar, Moisés Caicedo, Pedro Vite; John Yeboah, Gonzalo Plata, Enner Valencia.

Germany (4-2-3-1): Manuel Neuer; Jonathan Tah, Antonio Rüdiger, Nathaniel Brown; Joshua Kimmich, Felix Nmecha, Aleksandar Pavlović, Jamal Musiala, Florian Wirtz; Leroy Sané, Kai Havertz.

What time is the Ecuador vs Germany match?

The match kicks off today, June 25, at 4:00 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

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Eastern Time: 4:00 PM

Central Time: 3:00 PM

Mountain Time: 2:00 PM

Pacific Time: 1:00 PM