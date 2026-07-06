Report: Folarin Balogun case has England considering to appeal Jarrel Quansah’s red card vs Mexico

Jarrel Quansah was sent off in the match against Mexico, which is why England are reportedly considering an appeal, seeking to have the decision overturned as happened in the case of Folarin Balogun.

FIFA’s controversial decision to lift Folarin Balogun’s suspension is now widely discussed, with many sides seeking similar outcomes for their own cases. Jarrel Quansah was sent off in the Round of 16 match against Mexico, and England are now reportedly looking to have his situation reviewed.

Sky Sports reported that the FA is seeking a review of the defender’s case, after he was sent off just minutes into the second half at Estadio Azteca. At the VAR’s recommendation, a challenge involving an alleged studs-up tackle resulted in a red card.

Balogun’s case, which even involved a call from Donald Trump to Gianni Infantino, could set a precedent in World Cup history. The Three Lions, meanwhile, are hoping to have Quansah available for the quarterfinals.

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What happened with Balogun?

In his most recent match for the USMNT, Folarin Balogun was sent off after a heavy challenge on his Bosnia & Herzegovina opponent. FIFA decided to overturn the ruling, a move that sparked significant discontent, including from Belgium head coach Rudi Garcia.

Folarin Balogun #20 of the United States.

UEFA was one of the bodies that supported the Belgian Football Association’s appeal, as did Switzerland through a statement. However, many others also expressed support for the No. 20.

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Among them, Mauricio Pochettino celebrated the decision to overturn the ruling, describing it as unjust. Christian Pulisic, meanwhile, also came to his teammate’s defense, who will now be available for the next match.

What’s next for England?

England’s path to a potential final has now been shortened after eliminating Mexico from the World Cup with a narrow 3–2 win. Thomas Tuchel’s side knows it will face a tough challenge in the quarterfinals.

England and Norway are set to face off in a closely contested match, with a place in the semifinals on the line. The game will be played on July 11 at 5:00 PM ET in Miami Gardens at Miami Stadium.

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The winner will know they could face one of four strong opponents in the semifinals: Argentina, Egypt, Colombia, or Switzerland. That match would be played on July 15 in Atlanta.

Potential Quansah replacement

If Jarell Quansah’s automatic match suspension is not successfully overturned following his red card, England’s coaching staff will likely turn to defenders Marc Guehi, Trevoh Chalobah, or Ezri Konsa to anchor the backline against Norway.